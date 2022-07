Scranton (Lackawanna County) - A 63-year-old Michigan man died at The Peach Festival on Montage Mountain Sunday afternoon. According to the Lackawanna County Coroner's Office, the man, who has not yet been identified other than to say is from Norton Shores, Michigan, was in the pavilion area when he went into cardiac arrest.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO