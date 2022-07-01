ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Major update after pregnant woman found shot dead by side of road with her toddler’s body flung over a nearby bridge

By Rachel Dobkin
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tQNpv_0gSTKeb200

A MAN has been charged for shooting dead his pregnant girlfriend and killing her toddler son after throwing him off a bridge.

Brynnen Murphy, 20, from Baton Rouge, Lousiana was formally charged by a grand jury on Thursday for the deaths of Kaylen Johnson, 24, and her son Kaden, 2, according to WBRZ.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47jUUN_0gSTKeb200
Brynnen Murphy, pictured, has been charged with two counts of first-degree homicide and foeticide Credit: Newsflash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FbMjU_0gSTKeb200
Kaylen Johnson, pictured, was shot multiple times in front of her child by Murphy while she was six months pregnant Credit: Newsflash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vuC49_0gSTKeb200
Kaden Johnson, pictured, was thrown off a bridge to his death by his mother's partner Credit: Newsflash

Kaden is not Murphy's biological father, but Murphy and Kaylen were expecting a biological child when he killed Kaylen six months into her pregnancy, reported Law&Crime.

Police found Kaylen's body on March 14 in a wooded area at Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge.

Her two-year-old son's body was found minutes after along Central Thruway. Police believe Bynnen threw him off a bridge.

Investigators believe the bodies had been there since March 5, the same day the victim's family told police they'd been missing.

After examining the bodies, the victims could have been dead for at least a week, according to police.

The coroner also confirmed the woman's body had multiple shot wounds in it.

The suspect was arrested after turning himself in on March 14.

“Throughout the interview process, he gave us the information as to both being deceased and the locations as to where they were,” said McKneely.

Police reported that Brynnen admitted to fatally shooting his girlfriend in the car park of his apartment building, according to WBRZ.

The son was allegedly in the car when his mother was shot and when Murphy dumped her body, according to WBRZ.

CHILLING DETAILS

After disposing of her body and the murder weapon in a wooded area, the suspect drove to the Central Thruway and threw the son, who was still alive, over the bridge, WBRZ reported.

Murphy heard the toddler's cries as he drove off, sources with WBRZ said.

In a preliminary autopsy, the coroner said the toddler likely died from hypothermia.

After the double homicide, Bynnen abandoned his girlfriend's car near his apartment.

“It was suspicious in nature. We found her car without the license plate on it. And from there, it raised an eyebrow," said Sgt. L’Jean McKneely with the BRPD.

The motive is unknown at this time.

“We tried to interview him and get some information. He didn’t give us any,” said McKneely.

MYSTERY DISAPPEARANCE

On March 11, the family had asked for Baton Rouge Police Department to do a wellness check on Kaylen and her son.

According to the arrest warrant, when officers went inside the apartment they found no signs of foul play.

The family still tried reaching Johnson but her cell phone was disconnected and the call could not be made, according to KSLA News.

When Kaylen's car was found near an apartment building three minutes away from the apartment building she had lived in, her family got concerned.

"We looked inside, and the seat was all the way back. She's short. She can't drive like that, and she can't see. So she sits up under the steering wheel," said Tiara Johnson, Kaylen's sister.

Family members told WBRZ, Bynnen, who was a property maintenance worker at Kaylen's apartment building, was babysitting Kaden the day both disappeared.

AWAITING TRIAL

Murphy was originally booked in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison with no bond on two counts of first-degree murder, according to KSLA News.

He was then charged two days later with first-degree feticide.

Jail officials in East Baton Rouge Parish said Murphy was transferred to the West Baton Rouge Parish Prison for his safety, reported KSLA News.

This is where he is currently being held, according to WBRZ.

Murphy will now be put on trial for two counts of first-degree murder and one of first-degree foeticide.

"This is a first-degree murder case that has the potential to carry the death penalty, not that we've made any decisions at all at this point," District Attorney Hillar Moore said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W54dO_0gSTKeb200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZOs1i_0gSTKeb200

Moore added that Murphy wasn't offered anything for his confession and it won't have any bearing on how he tries the case, according to WBRZ.

The date of his trial is unknown at this time.

Comments / 36

Taty
2d ago

my baby boy is 3 and his name is kaden I couldn't imagine losing him let alone something like this happening 💔 hard to believe this is true and this is today's society. protect our children at all costs. They are in God's hands now 🙏🏽 Prayers to the family in these bad times. I'm truly sorry 😞 😔

Reply
19
Kathy Apperson
2d ago

this is so sad. they need to do something quick before other children are killed by hateful adults. how many more innocent children, elderly people, etc..are going to be killed before the laws against these murderers get changed and the get what they deserve?

Reply(2)
16
Melvin Miller
2d ago

We sure are living in some evil times. How can someone so young be so devious? May God bring comfort to the surviving family.

Reply
30
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

26-year-old killed in shooting that started as altercation identified by Baton Rouge police

Baton Rouge police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting Saturday evening during an altercation at the corner of North 31st and Iroquois streets. Nikolas Ell, 26, was killed and his 27-year-old acquaintance injured in a shooting around 6 p.m. in the 3100 block of Iroquois Street, police said. Ell died at the scene and the acquaintance was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.9 KTDY

New Iberia Man Loses Control of ATV & Is Ejected From It

New Iberia Police Department officials were called out to North Landry Drive yesterday afternoon after a man using an ATV lost control of the vehicle. Captain Leland Laseter says 22-year-old Cole Segura was thrown from the vehicle, and he ended up hitting a utility pole. Segura was pronounced dead b...
NEW IBERIA, LA
wbrz.com

Police identify victim killed in shooting on Iroquois Street

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed, and one person is in critical condition after a shooting on Iroquois Street Saturday evening. Authorities said the shooting happened at the corner of N 31st and Iroquois Streets. Police identified the victim as 26-year-old Nikolas Ell. Ell and another 27 year old...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge police investigate possible drive-by shooting

A shooting on Saturday morning that injured one person is being investigated as a possible drive-by shooting, Baton Rouge Police said. It happened shortly before 11 a.m. in the 11000 block of Bard Avenue, police spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said. No further information was immediately available. This is a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Domestic dispute leads to shooting in Baker; one person injured

BAKER - Police are investigating a shooting Saturday morning that reportedly stemmed from a domestic dispute. Authorities said the shooting happened around noon Saturday at a residence in the 700 block of W Magnolia Drive in Baker. One person was injured after a reported altercation between a man and his son-in-law.
BAKER, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Toddler#Violent Crime#Wbrz#Burbank Drive
WAFB

One person in serious condition after shooting in Baker, officials say

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - One person is in serious condition after a shooting on West Magnolia Drive in Baker, according to emergency officials. Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 700 block of West Magnolia Drive and appears to have been related to a domestic situation. The suspected shooter is in custody, according to police.
BAKER, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
brproud.com

Man arrested for kidnapping, attacking female inside of vehicle

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A woman was seen screaming for help by witnesses on June 29 on Iroquois Street. Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) arrived to the scene and discovered a vehicle with Markez Millican and the female victim inside, parked next to an abandoned building. Officers asked...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BR man among 3 arrested for shooting in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Three men, one from Baton Rouge and two from Denham Springs, were arrested on Sunday by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office in connection to a shooting that happened on Saturday. Deputies responded to the 25,000 stretches of Highway 16 in Denham Springs around...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

Suspect in recent carjacking that ended on Joor Rd. faces more charges

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – Ten days after a crash on Joor Rd., an unidentified suspect was charged with DWI and 1st Degree Vehicular Negligent Injuring. These additional charges from the Central Police Department were made in connection to a recent carjacking that ended on Joor Rd. The Baton Rouge...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
559K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy