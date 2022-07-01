Report: Saints/Pelicans owner Gayle Benson considering buying Chris Owens club

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson has her eyes on an iconic piece of French Quarter property: the Chris Owens Club on Bourbon St., WWL-TV reports.

"Mrs. Benson is currently looking at buying the piece of property, but she hasn’t purchased it," spokesman Greg Bensel told the TV station. "She’s always been interested in it because of her relationship with Chris Owens. She’s looking at investing in the property and bringing it back into commerce."

Owens, who died in April, has owned the property since the 1950s. Tenants have been moving out of the apartments in the building's upper floors. The report, citing anonymous sources, says the current owners have been offering tenants money to move out.