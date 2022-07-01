ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Report: Derrick Jones Jr. resigns with Bulls on two-year deal

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fdy3K_0gSTJy2X00
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

After resigning Zach LaVine to a five-year max contract, the Bulls brought back some of their depth.

Reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Derrick Jones Jr. agreed to a two-year, $6.6 million deal to return to Chicago with a player option in the second year.

Jones Jr. gives the Bulls a versatile wing on the defensive end who can defend multiple positions spanning from the perimeter to inside the paint.

In 51 games with Chicago last season, Jones Jr. averaged 5.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 33% from 3-point range.

Stay tuned to Lonzo Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a splash trade on Friday as they acquired Rudy Gobert in a monster deal. It’s a franchise-altering move, as the frontcourt is shaping up to be the best in the league. Fan-favorite Patrick Beverley was involved in the trade as well and is now heading to play for the Utah Jazz. […] The post Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Warriors must offer Nets for Kevin Durant

There’s no reason the Golden State Warriors should not at least try to get Kevin Durant back. Reuniting with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green shouldn’t be so bad, right? Kevin Durant caused a mess in the basketball world when has asked for a trade to leave the Brooklyn Nets. This came exactly three […] The post The perfect trade Warriors must offer Nets for Kevin Durant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday's James Harden News

James Harden will be meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers this Saturday, according to a report. Earlier this week, Harden declined his $47.3 million player option with the team. He's reportedly willing to work with the Eastern Conference franchise to get a team-friendly deal. Harden and the Sixers will begin negotiations...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Warriors fill backcourt void with former NBA champion

The Golden State Warriors are bringing in a former NBA champion to fill the void left by Gary Payton II and Otto Porter. The Golden State Warriors won their fourth NBA title in eight years after defeating the Boston Celtics in six games. With that, those that wer on the team that were impending free agents were bound to cash in on contracts with new teams. That is exactly what happened after Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. left for the Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors, respectively.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derrick Jones Jr.
Person
Zach Lavine
ClutchPoints

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum landing even more help with Danilo Gallinari signing

The Boston Celtics signed veteran three-point threat Danilo Gallinari to a 2-year, $13 million dollar contract on Friday, per David Chinellato. Gallinari was originally traded from the Atlanta Hawks to the San Antonio Spurs in the Dejounte Murray deal. However, the Spurs planned on releasing Gallinari following the trade. ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported Gallinari preferred to sign with the Celtics following his release.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Thirsty Response To His Wife Went Viral

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a total beast when he enters the court, always trying to dominate his rivals while getting wins for his Milwaukee Bucks. This has been a common thing for a while now, and Giannis doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon. On the other hand, he's a really...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bulls#The Chicago Bulls
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The real reason Kevin Durant wants to play for Suns

The NBA world was in literal shock on Thursday when Kevin Durant asked the Brooklyn Nets for a trade. But, the Phoenix Suns were ecstatic because KD listed them as a preferred landing spot. One would have to wonder why exactly Durant wants to play with the Suns. Well, aside from admiring Chris Paul and […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Kevin Durant wants to play for Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Facebook
ClutchPoints

Bulls guard Zach LaVine’s hilarious reaction to $215 million max deal

On Friday, news surfaced that the Chicago Bulls have re-signed star guard Zach LaVine to a massive five-year $215 million max deal. Shortly after that happened, LaVine posted to his Instagram with a pretty hilarious message. From Zach LaVine's IG. #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/5hisoLfEJg — Salim (@Salim_BGhoops) July 1, 2022 LaVine took video from The Wolf of […] The post Bulls guard Zach LaVine’s hilarious reaction to $215 million max deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

126K+
Followers
170K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy