Report: Derrick Jones Jr. resigns with Bulls on two-year deal

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

After resigning Zach LaVine to a five-year max contract, the Bulls brought back some of their depth.

Reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Derrick Jones Jr. agreed to a two-year, $6.6 million deal to return to Chicago with a player option in the second year.

Jones Jr. gives the Bulls a versatile wing on the defensive end who can defend multiple positions spanning from the perimeter to inside the paint.

In 51 games with Chicago last season, Jones Jr. averaged 5.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 33% from 3-point range.

