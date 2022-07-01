ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Three Allegheny County residents test positive for monkeypox

 2 days ago

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) A third person in Allegheny County has tested positive for monkeypox.

Monkeypox is a specie of orthopox, but the CDC is performing additional testing to confirm whether or not these are monkeypox cases.

The Allegheny County Health Department says all of the positive tests have come within the last 24 hours.

All three cases are men in their 20s and 30s. They are all isolating at home .

Monkeypox is typically contracted through close, intimate situations like kissing or sexual contact, much closer than how COVID-19 is spread.

It can also be spread through an infected person's clothes or bedding.

Initial symptoms include flu-like symptoms, but a rash typically develops a few days later.

Pittsburgh, PA
