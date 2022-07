MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The annual Fourth on the Shore kicks off in a few hours to celebrate Independence Day. A full day of fun is scheduled on July 4 beginning at 8 a.m. The annual 4th of July Parade will step off at 10 a.m. along the beautiful Manitowoc lakeshore. It begins at the corner of S. 8th and Washington Streets turning right onto Maritime Drive and traveling past the Wisconsin Maritime Museum, the Baymont Hotel and Suites, the Manitowoc-Two Rivers Y, the Manitowoc Marina, and at the Manitowoc Yacht Club before turning onto Huron Street. It is expected to take one-hour.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO