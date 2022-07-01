Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarke, Loudoun by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 01:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Prince Georges The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Anne Arundel County in central Maryland Northern Prince Georges County in central Maryland * Until 200 AM EDT. * At 116 AM EDT, a cluster of heavy thunderstorms capable of producing localized wet microbursts were located along a line extending from Naval Academy to Fort Totten, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Localized wind gusts up to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Bowie, Annapolis, College Park, Crofton, Greenbelt, Langley Park, Largo, Bladensburg, Mayo, Naval Academy, Severn River, South River, University of Maryland, Fedex Field, Odenton, Arnold, Landover, Hyattsville, Takoma Park and Parole. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO