Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 14:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Carroll County in north central Maryland Eastern Frederick County in north central Maryland * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 211 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Taneytown, or near Westminster, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Westminster, Taneytown, New Windsor, Union Bridge, Carrollton, Linwood, Patapsco, Reese, Uniontown, Wagners Mill, Marston, Keymar and Unionville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CARROLL COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO