A home invader is shot by the homeowner in an incident in Washington County, Virginia Monday night. According to Sheriff Blake Andis, the so far unnamed intruder gained entry by knocking out a small window at the home on Parks Mill Road. That intruder was then shot by the occupants of the home several times. The suspect was transported to the Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of gunshot wounds. We have reached out to the Sheriff’s Department for additional information from their preliminary investigation.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO