WooHoo! Trenton mom saves turtle as kids jump for joy (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)

Founder, National Federation of Black Veterans Network (NFBVN) Maury Wendell Singleton was born to Nathaniel and Louise Singleton on September 18, 1957, in Brooklyn, NY. The second oldest of five children, he was an inquisitive child always interested in learning. Maury received part of his education in Camden, NJ; later, the family settled in Philadelphia, where he finished his education through the Philadelphia school system. He graduated from Germantown High School in 1975. Shortly after graduation, Maury along with his close friend, Greg Bundy, who briefly stayed with the family and was considered a brother to Maury, inquired about enlisting in the Army. Because Maury was just shy of his 18th birthday, he would have to wait. Both Maury and Greg would go on to join the army a few months later. They were stationed together during most of their military career and stayed lifelong friends. During his military career, Maury was stationed in South Korea and in Fort Riley, Kansas. He was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant E6 in 1981 and graduated with honors from the Institute of Security and Technology in 1987.

