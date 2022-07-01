ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
71-year-old gored by bison at Yellowstone

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Chloe Folmar
 2 days ago

( The Hill ) — A 71-year-old woman on Wednesday became the second person in the span of three days to be gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.

“The woman and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison as they were returning to their vehicle at the trailhead, causing the bull bison to charge,” the park said in a news release .

The bull bison gored the older woman near Storm Point at Yellowstone Lake, leaving her with non-life-threatening injuries.

15 more current, former employees sue Tesla alleging racial abuse

The woman was transported to West Park Hospital in Cody, Wyo., shortly after the incident occurred.

Two days earlier, a man was gored by another bull bison near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful after the bison charged the man and his family.

“The male sustained an injury to his arm and was transported by ambulance to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center,” read a news release after the incident.

“Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans,” both Yellowstone National Park news releases read, urging visitors to remain more than 25 yards away from any large animals encountered in the area.

A third goring occurred earlier this year when a woman walked within 10 feet of a bison on May 30. “Consequently, the bison gored the woman and tossed her 10 feet into the air,” a statement at the time read . “The woman sustained a puncture wound and other injuries.”

