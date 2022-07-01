ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Chip shortage keeps driving up auto prices, cutting sales

By TOM KRISHER, AP Auto Writer
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vd00m_0gSTHrvs00

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. new vehicle sales likely tumbled more than 20% in the second quarter compared with a year ago as the global semiconductor shortage continues to vex the industry.

Yet demand still outstripped supply from April through June, even with $5 per gallon gasoline, high inflation and rising interest rates. Low supply has raised prices to record levels, knocking many consumers out of the new-vehicle market.

J.D. Power estimates that the average sales price of a new vehicle for the first six months of the year hit nearly $45,000, a record that is 17.5% higher than a year ago. Edmunds.com reported that 12.7% of consumers who financed a new vehicle in June had monthly payments of $1,000 or more.

At General Motors, which reported a 15% sales drop, shortages of chips and other parts forced the company to build 95,000 vehicles without one part or another. The incomplete vehicles are expected to be finished and sold by the end of the year.

Jack Hollis, head of Toyota sales in North America, said the chip shortage didn’t improve as much as the company expected in the first half of the year, and he doesn’t see it getting much better until next summer.

“Every microchip producer is producing at maximum speed because they have maximum demand,” Hollis said. “There is no catching up going on. It’s actually falling behind.”

Toyota sales were down 19% for the first half of the year and they fell 18% in June. That allowed GM to pass the Japanese company and retake the crown as the top-selling automaker in the U.S., a title GM lost last year.

Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, posted a 16% sales decline. Honda’s second-quarter sales fell by more than half, with the company blaming “severe” supply chain issues. Nissan sales dropped nearly 39% for the quarter, and Hyundai posted a 23% sales dip.

Most automakers were reporting sales figures on Friday, but Tesla is likely to do so this weekend and Ford won’t report until Tuesday.

Edmunds predicted that nearly 3.5 million new vehicles were sold last quarter in the U.S., 20.8% fewer than the same period a year ago. Edmunds expects inventory shortages to continue for the foreseeable future, frustrating auto buyers.

“The majority of consumers who are purchasing vehicles in these conditions are either in a financial position where money is less of a consideration or are doing so out of absolute necessity,” said Edmunds analyst Jessica Caldwell.

Toyota’s Hollis said that demand remains exceptionally strong, especially for more efficient gas-electric hybrid vehicles, and the company’s electric vehicle, the BZ4x. Hybrids and plug-ins accounted for about 27% of Toyota’s sales in June, following a rising trend, he said.

But supply problems are limiting inventory and sales, Hollis said. The company started June with 9,000 vehicles on dealer lots and ended the month with about 8,500, he said. Vehicles are being sold within 36 hours of arriving at dealers.

Hyundai announced that it would stop selling its Accent and Veloster small cars in the U.S., furthering the trend of automakers cutting car models as SUVs have become America’s favorite body style.

Randy Parker, head of sales for Hyundai Motor America, said he expects the chip shortage to gradually get better this year, predicting a 30% production increase over last year.

The company’s main electric vehicle, the Ioniq 5, is selling strong, with nearly 7,500 delivered in the second quarter, Parker said.

But smaller, fuel-efficient gasoline vehicles don’t appear to be faring as well. Hyundai’s Elantra compact car saw a 44% sales drop during the quarter, but is sales were halted for a time due to a safety recall issue.

Honda’s Civic sales fell 54% during the first half, and Toyota’s Corolla compact car sales dropped 25% from January through June.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Are mines causing SC earthquakes? DHEC responds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency on Thursday addressed some questions surrounding an uptick in recent earthquakes in the midlands and whether they are being caused by mines. A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Elgin, South Carolina the morning of June 29th – it was followed by a series of aftershocks […]
ELGIN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gm#Small Cars#Hyundai Motor America#Hybrid Vehicles#Edmunds Com
Motor1.com

US Auto Sales Plunge In Q2 Except Chrysler, Which Jumped 95 Percent

As the United States heads into a holiday weekend, automakers are announcing sales numbers for the second quarter of 2022. As of this post on July 1, we are still awaiting information from Ford, General Motors, and a few others. The figures we do have paint a bleak picture, save for one very unexpected number from Chrysler.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Ford Makes a Major Change

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report CEO Jim Farley is clear: The automaker's big rival is Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report. This means that the legacy automaker aims to become the market leader in electric vehicles currently dominated by Tesla, the manufacturer of the Model 3 sedan and the Model Y SUV. This ambition sometimes involves copying formulas that work at Tesla such as carrying out over-the-air software updates that add new features and enhance existing ones over Wi-Fi.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Nissan
WSPA 7News

2 kids among 5 hurt when truck crashes into flea market

NEWTON, N.C. (AP) — Police said two small children were among five people hurt when a truck crashed into a flea market in North Carolina. The Hickory Daily Record reported that Newton police said an 83-year-old man lost control of his truck on Thursday and hit an appliance display in the open-air flea market at […]
NEWTON, NC
WSPA 7News

Tropical Storm Colin threatens a wet weekend for Carolinas

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Colin formed along the South Carolina coast on Saturday, bringing the threat of rain and high winds for a day or two during the holiday weekend before improving for Monday’s July Fourth celebrations. The National Hurricane Center in Miami warned of the possibility of localized flash flooding along the Carolinas […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WSPA 7News

Woman found dead in Greenville Co. abandoned home

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was found dead in an abandoned home in Greenville. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded to South Leach Street in reference to a woman found dead inside an abandoned home. Upon arrival, the coroner’s office identified the woman as 69-year-old Susan Elaine Donald. The coroner’s office said they […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Police: Fireworks are not allowed in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department said fireworks are not allowed within the limits of the city. Police said, each year on Independence Day, officers respond to numerous fight calls, disturbances and noise complaints associated with fireworks. Officers have confiscated many fireworks that violate city ordinance 22-124. The ordinance states the following: It […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in Chesnee

CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another was injured in a Chesnee shooting Saturday night. According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call on Emory Road at 10:37 p.m. Upon arrival, they saw one person had been shot. The person was taken to the hospital and is expected to […]
CHESNEE, SC
WSPA 7News

Overnight crash kills 1, injures 2 in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and two people were injured Friday in an overnight crash in Clinton. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said three people in a 2013 Jeep Cherokee were traveling east on Charlottes Road near Flannel Drive around 1:22 a.m. The jeep went off the right side of the road […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy