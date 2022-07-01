ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

Rocky Ridge Refuge offers a home to animals of all kinds

By Emilee Kuschel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3izVeD_0gSTHdow00

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ar. – Tucked back into the hills of Mountain Home, Arkansas, Rocky Ridge Refuge can best be described as a group home for animals.  Nearly 25 years ago a Watusi Bull named Lurch made a name for the refuge.  He broke the Guinness Book of World Records for Largest Horn Circumference.

“Lurch came along, and he was just a little baby when I got him,” explains Janice Wolf, owner of Rocky Ridge Refuge.  “Nobody knew he would grow into the Guinness World Record for the largest horn circumference.”

Where to watch fireworks for the 4th of July weekend

The interest in Lurch allured thousands of visitors to Mountain Home, Arkansas through the years.  Over 50,000 people came to see Lurch from all over the world, “I had a Maasai Warrior come from Africa. I had people come from you name it!”

Lurch has passed, but Rocky Ridge Refuge is still going strong.

Now, there are many dogs, a few capybaras, a tortoise, and the list goes on.  Every animal Janice rescues has a story and she knows them all by heart.

“My little misfit group home,” laughs Janice.   “Ya, it’s a group home.  An animal group home.”

Janice has been rescuing animals her entire life, “I was born to do it.  Literally.  My first rescue I wasn’t even three years old yet.”

Nowadays, the limelight from Lurch has dulled.  Janice cares for fewer animals than she used to.  But, everyone still has a place at Rocky Ridge Refuge.

You can follow Rocky Ridge Refuge on Facebook HERE .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLO

Where to watch Fireworks Displays this weekend

In celebration of the Independence Day holiday, several firework shows are set to take place this weekend. On Sunday, the City of Flippin will host its 35th annual Flippin Fireworks Festival at Hickey Park. Day time activities include a bounce house and water slide for the kids, the wall of water by the Flippin Fire Department and a patriotic ceremony with presentation of the flags during the National Anthem.
FLIPPIN, AR
KTLO

Independence Eve Fireworks Show set for Sunday on Lake Norfork

A summer tradition continues Sunday in the Twin Lakes Area with the annual Independence Eve Fireworks Show on Lake Norfork. Matt Sharp spoke with Shawn Egan of the Lake Norfork Fireworks Association during Sunday’s morning newscast to preview the show. Listen:. Musical accompaniment for Sunday’s fireworks can be heard...
NORFORK, AR
tncontentexchange.com

Billy Gail’s opens new Branson location

A delicious destination for many Branson residents and visitors has expanded to a second local location. Billy Gail’s opened a new restaurant in the Branson Mill on Gretna Road on Tuesday, June 21. The restaurant is close to the size of the original Branson location, at 5291 State Hwy 265, and carries all of the same specialities, including the 14-inch pancake.
BRANSON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Arkansas State
Arkansas Pets & Animals
State
Arkansas State
City
Mountain Home, AR
bransontrilakesnews.com

Lawsuit filed in The Branson Coaster accident

A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of the 12-year-old Tennessee boy who was critically injured last year on The Branson Coaster. Aalando Perry was injured on the coaster on June 20, 2021, after he fell from the car he was in and became entangled between the car and the coaster frame. First responders needed more than an hour and 40 minutes to free Perry from the coaster; Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152 called it “a very difficult technical rescue” on their social media channels.
BRANSON, MO
Kait 8

Farmers plead for rain amid dry spell

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple areas across northeast Arkansas are dealing with a drought, and with no significant rain in the forecast, it could get worse. Dry fields and wilted crops are what most farmers are dealing with. The National Weather Service says counties such as Baxter, Fulton, Izard,...
SHARP COUNTY, AR
KTTS

Judge Considering Fate Of Rebecca Ruud

(KTTS News) — The murder case against a woman from Ozark County charged with killing her daughter is in the hands of a Greene County judge. Closing arguments wrapped up Thursday in Springfield in the trial for Rebecca Ruud. She’s charged with killing 16-year-old Savannah Leckie in 2017.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Law enforcement warns of dangerous sinkhole ahead of holiday weekend

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - With the Fourth of July right around the corner, law enforcement warns of a deadly danger at a popular Northeast Arkansas vacation spot. The infamous sinkhole near High Falls on the Spring River near Hardy took the life of 39-year-old Malissa Summit back in 2020. Hardy...
HARDY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Refuge#Africa#Group Home#Watusi Bull#The Guinness World Record
KTLO

2 area men injured in 1-vehicle accident

Two Gainesville men were injured in a one-vehicle accident during Saturday’s early morning hours. Twenty-four-year-old Dylan Burke and 41-year-old Travis Mencl were transported to Baxter Regional Medical Center with what were described as moderate injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Burke was the driver of a vehicle...
GAINESVILLE, FL
whiterivernow.com

Over $82,000 worth of meth seized in Stone County

Two Mountain View residents have been arrested and charged with trafficking meth and marijuana during a large-scale drug bust, according to Stone County Sheriff Lance Bonds. A release from the sheriff’s department said deputies were searching for Jennifer Mannon, 38, on a warrant for parole absconding. On June 23, deputies located Mannon at a Pitard Loop residence and placed her under arrest. The release said three bags of methamphetamine were observed in the residence.
STONE COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
ozarkradionews.com

Reports From Baxter County State Old Scam is Back

Baxter County, AR. – An old scam has reared its head in the Ozarks again. The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office has issued a press release of information about this scam. For more, read below:. A Baxter County man was contacted by phone by a persons purporting to be...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
bransontrilakesnews.com

Former Branson clinic owner convicted on federal charges

The operator of a former Branson area medical clinic and current state representative has been convicted in federal court of 22 charges connected to multiple fraud-related acts. Tricia Derges, whose Ozark Valley Medical Clinics had a location in Branson, was convicted on charges related to COVID-19 fraud, wire fraud, distribution...
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Three juveniles accused of shooting Arkansas man in the face

GREEN FOREST, Ar. — Authorities in Green Forest arrested three juveniles who are accused of shooting a man inside his home. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the juveniles shot John Foster in the face with a .22 caliber handgun. Foster was inside his home and looked out his window when he was shot. […]
KTLO

Not guilty plea entered by man charged with burning his own home

A man who is alleged to have burned the house he lived in because he wanted to rid the residence of imaginary people and then disappeared for a time appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. In early March, Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery announced that 41-year-old Christian Gabriel Bolding...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy