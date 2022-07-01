ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Woman Allegedly Pours Milk On Man, He Calls Cops, Ends Up In Jail

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 2 days ago


Boca Raton Man Said He Was Victim. Police Arrested Him As Attacker. Incident Started...

BOCANEWSNOW

KINGS POINT: Another Resident Arrested, This Time For DUI

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another Kings Point resident can claim part time dual residence with the Palm Beach County Jail. Pamela Egan of 573 Normandy L in Kings Point was arrested by the Boca Raton Police Department in the early morning hours of […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Man faces murder charge in death of male found in suburban Boynton car

BOYNTON BEACH — A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged Sunday in the death of a male found deceased in a car last month in suburban Boynton Beach. Brandon Ceasar was charged Sunday with first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, arson and destruction of evidence, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Police: Man, 57, killed two people in Westgate neighborhood in suburban WPB

A suburban West Palm Beach man was arrested this morning on charges of killing a man and woman Saturday in what authorities say was a domestic dispute in the Westgate neighborhood west of the city. Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies say they found a man and woman dead about 9 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Cherry Road, a few blocks north of Belvedere Road and Palm Beach International Airport. ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Deputy shoots man who was holding knife to woman near Boca Raton

A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy shot a man who authorities said was holding a woman at knifepoint in unincorporated Boca Raton. When deputies arrived at the 22000 block of Larkspur Trail shortly before 6:30 a.m., they heard a woman screaming for help. Deputies entered the house and said they found a woman held against her will by a man at knifepoint. They said the man refused commands to ...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

WEST BOCA RATON: Cops Rescue Woman, Shoot Man In Head

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man was shot in the head by a PBSO Deputy who was part of a team rescuing a woman being held against her will. From PBSO: “Shortly before 6:30 am, deputies responded to a welfare check in the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Clevelander Hotel employee’s accused killer faces judge

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A North Miami man accused of shooting and killing a worker at a well-known South Beach hotel faced a Miami-Dade County judge Saturday. The judge ordered Brandon Kortez Burris, 29, be held without bond on a second-degree murder charge in the death of Dion David Moore, 50, at the Clevelander Hotel on Ocean Drive. Burris was also charged with battery on a police officer.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

10-year-old boy drowns in Lauderdale Lakes, deputies say

A 10-year-old boy drowned in Lauderdale Lakes on Saturday morning, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to a call about a drowning in the 4500 block of Northwest 32nd Court just after 9 a.m. The first responders began attempts to resuscitate the child. The boy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has ...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
WPBF News 25

Male and female found dead in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A bit before 9 p.m. last night, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office responded to the 500 block of Cherry Road for a death investigation. Once on scene, deputies discovered two bodies; one female body, and one male body. Deputies detained and arrested the suspect...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Deputy involved shooting in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy with the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office was involved in a shooting in unincorporated Boca Raton on Saturday. Investigators said shortly before 6:30 a.m., deputies arrived on scene at Larkspur Trail where they heard a woman screaming for help. After deputies forced their...
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for woman who went missing in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a young woman who went missing in North Lauderdale. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Sarah Gonzalez was last seen along the 3600 block of West Commercial Boulevard, at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Deputies blamed for inmate leaving shower, passing contraband, running around and spraying

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A confinement status inmate in Palm Beach County's Main Detention Center left his cell without proper restraint, and passed contraband to two other inmates, tampered with an electrical outlet, and sprayed unknown chemicals in the air. The actions of the inmate — who CBS12 News has reported on in relation to a murder — led to an internal affairs investigation against two sheriff’s deputies.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

