Woman Allegedly Pours Milk On Man, He Calls Cops, Ends Up In Jail

A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy shot a man who authorities said was holding a woman at knifepoint in unincorporated Boca Raton. When deputies arrived at the 22000 block of Larkspur Trail shortly before 6:30 a.m., they heard a woman screaming for help. Deputies entered the house and said they found a woman held against her will by a man at knifepoint. They said the man refused commands to ...

