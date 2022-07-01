Woman Allegedly Pours Milk On Man, He Calls Cops, Ends Up In Jail
Boca Raton Man Said He Was Victim. Police Arrested Him As Attacker. Incident Started...bocanewsnow.com
Boca Raton Man Said He Was Victim. Police Arrested Him As Attacker. Incident Started...bocanewsnow.com
BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.https://bocanewsnow.com
Comments / 1