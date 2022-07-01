ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Beat: Minot Scheels moves into new store

By Lauren Davis
MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — KX News got a first look at the newly constructed Scheels store and what new things have been added.

In addition to expanded clothing options, an updated archery lane and even an arcade has been added in.

The marketing leader says the store outgrew its old location and she’s excited for people to see the new one.

“Our community needs something like this, something like our store, Scheels. We are already established here. So they deserve to have something new and improved, upgrade and have more variety of clothing and just more fun things to do,” said Amanda Heim, the marketing leader at Scheels in Minot.

And customers who were on the early access tour, agree.

One customer says he shops at least twice a week at Scheels and he’s happy to tour the new facility.

“Aw when I came in, now it just looks like they’ll have so much room to have things that we wanted on hand before and just everything under one roof seems super convenient. I really like the idea too, the way the check-out lanes and it just seems pretty exciting. Really nice clothes, everything,” said Brian Walsh, an early access tour winner.

Scheels’ grand opening celebration will be on Saturday, July 9.

Giveaways, food, activities and prizes will start at 7 in the morning, with the store opening its doors at 9:30.

