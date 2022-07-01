ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boosie Badazz Tweets In Outrage About R. Kelly’s 30-Year Prison “Death Sentence”

@IndiaMonee
 4 days ago

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Boosie Badazz is really disappointed with R. Kelly’s prison sentence and went to Twitter to share his thoughts.

The rapper weighed in on the R&B singer’s 30-year sentence for the federal sex trafficking case in New York saying that he felt it was a “death sentence.” Boosie believes that 30 years is too much time for Kelly and he questions college professors who get less time and parents who may have been involved.

“People getting 15/20 years for murder n he get 30,” Boosie said. “Yes he was wrong af for manipulating young girls n sexing them but he didn’t kill anyone, aggravated rape anyone. N no blame on the parents who knew everything. Resentence this man. College professors get probation for this shit.”

He went on to say that instead, R. Kelly should’ve received mental help and how long-term jail affects someone and their family.

R. Kelly, 55,  was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges for his alleged sexual abuse since the 1990s.

?Guest?
2d ago

Kelly is exactly where he needs to be. people put these entertainers, ball, players, political figures on pedestals they don't belong on. behind all the money and fame they are just regular people. if it had been one of Boosie's family members, he would had went over there guns blazing, but since it doesn't affect him kells gets a pass. and yes those kids parents need to be held accountable

Belinda Hood
3d ago

They doing him the same way they doing BILL COSBY and if they were White they wouldn't get that much time. Our system is messed up and who you blame the people that put them in these offices.

Devon Octavious Craib
4d ago

you can go help him serve it..if you sorry for him..he still have to face the judgement of God 💯

