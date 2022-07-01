ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WIZ Spindependence Mixshow Weekend!

By Nia Noelle
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KYvdd_0gSTFvxq00

Source: CS / Radio One Digital

It’s the 4th of July and 101.1 The WIZ has the soundtrack to your long holiday weekend!  Listen to the WIZ Spindependence Mixshow Weekend live on your radio, on our FREE mobile app, and here on our website.

FRIDAY
12 noon – 2pm : DJ Diamond with Tropikana

2pm -3pm: Nella D with Tropikana

10pm – Midnight : DJ J Dough with Nella D

SATURDAY
12midnight -2am: DJ Smooth

2-4am: The Afterglow with DJ Diamond

10am – Noon : AJ with DJ iGrind

12 noon – 2pm : iGrind

2-4pm: Riqmix with Don Juan Fasho

4-6pm: J Dough

8-10pm: Nella D

10pm- Midnight : DJ Smooth

SUNDAYS
12-2pm – Nella D

2pm -4pm – DJ Diamond with Nella D

4pm- 6pm: DJ Smooth with Tropikana

6pm-8pm: J Dough with Tropikana and Steff

8pm -10pm : iGrind with Steff

MONDAY
11am – 1pm – DJ Diamond with Tropikana

1pm- 3pm: Nella D with Tropikana

Comments / 0

NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Vibe

Lil Wayne Celebrates The 18th Anniversary Of ‘Tha Carter’

Click here to read the full article. Earlier this week, Lil Wayne celebrated the 18th anniversary of the first installment of his Tha Carter album series with a social media post acknowledging it’s legacy and impact on his career. “18 years ago I had no idea of what you’d think abt this album and I was worried abt what it’d do but I never doubted what it would be,” Weezy wrote. “A classic. A living legend. A beast. A jewel. A part of me and you forever. That part. 2 every fan thats been a member of this Carter family,...
CELEBRITIES
101.1. The Wiz

Ashanti, Issa Rae, Chloe Bailey And More Bring The Style To Essence Fest

Essence Festival is all about beauty and style, and our favorite celebrities are giving us both! From Issa Rae to Chloe Bailey, the stars are out, and their looks are popping!. You can’t have Essence Fest without hot fashions. This is a weekend of Black culture, and that means slaying is in order. The who’s who of Black Hollywood is in the building, and of course they are rocking some jazzy threads. Color has been the fashion theme of the festival this year, and the celebs got the memo. Check out how your favorite actresses, personalities, and musical stars fashionably worked these Essence Festival streets.
BEAUTY & FASHION
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

