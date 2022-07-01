ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Cruise ship that hit iceberg docks for repairs: VIDEOS

By Colin Martin
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34HIj5_0gSTFn9G00

A Norwegian Cruise Line ship hit part of an iceberg near the Hubbard Glacier in Alaska on Saturday, June 25, according to KTOO , and has now arrived in Seattle to undergo repairs, according to the Associated Press .

The 2,000-passenger Norwegian Sun ship was traveling through "dense fog" before it struck a "growler" iceberg, a Norwegian Cruise Line spokesperson said in an email to USA Today .

The National Snow and Ice Data Center defines a growler as "an iceberg less than 2 meters (6.6 feet) across that floats with less than 1 meter (3.3 feet) showing above water."

The ship was turned around to Juneau after hitting the iceberg, where it was cleared to travel to Seattle at lower speeds after being inspected, according to CBS News .

Some passengers on the ship took out their phones and started to record the iceberg, as Benjamin Talbott from Nevada was one of many who wanted to document what was happening.

"Then all sudden, boom, the whole ship shakes. And I'm like, 'Well, what's going on?' And then I had to start recording and I looked at the front of the ship and all I see is this... iceberg just turning over and coming down. And I was like, 'Oh my God, we hit an iceberg,'" Talbott told CBS News.

Dave Morgan, another passenger on the ship, told KIRO 7 News that one of the repair workers "told him the damage was 14 inches by 10 feet and that the plan was to bring in a welder to put a piece of metal over the damage." He added that passengers were instructed to stay on the ship while it was being inspected in Juneau.

A Norwegian Cruise Line spokesperson provided a statement to KIRO 7 News and said that the ship's next trip scheduled to begin on June 30 would be canceled.

"All guests currently onboard will disembark in Seattle as originally planned," the spokesperson said. "We are communicating with all impacted guests directly. Additional information will be provided as appropriate."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOXBusiness

Video shows Norwegian Cruise ship hit iceberg: 'Titanic 2.0'

A video went viral this week after it showed footage of a Norwegian Cruise Line ship that hit an iceberg in Alaska over the weekend. The cruise company cut short the remainder of its scheduled trip due to damage from the collision. In the viral video, a passenger can be...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Video captures moment cruise ship struck iceberg off coast of Alaska: ‘It’s Titanic 2.0!’

A cruise ship has been docked in Seattle for repairs after passengers recorded the ship hitting an iceberg off the Alaskan coast. The Norwegian Sun arrived in Washington state on Thursday after hitting part of an iceberg on Saturday close to the Hubbard Glacier in southern Alaska.The ship then returned to the state capital of Juneau, where it was inspected and cleared to travel to Seattle at lower speeds. A family from Nevada, who was on board at the time of impact, told the Associated Press that the collision sounded like a loud door slam.Benjamin Talbott was on the...
TODAY.com

American Airlines says it will stop flying to these 4 airports amid pilot shortage

A pilot shortage has prompted American Airlines to end services beginning in September to some airports in Iowa, New York and Ohio, the company has announced. The services, according to a company statement to NBC News on Wednesday, will cease on Sept. 7 at the Dubuque Regional Airport in Iowa, the Long Island MacArthur Airport and the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport, which are in New York and the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport in Ohio.
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Business
State
Nevada State
Seattle, WA
Business
State
Alaska State
Seattle, WA
Cars
Local
Washington Cars
CBS News

Thieves disappear with 20 shipping containers full of gold and silver ore and TVs from Mexico seaport

Mexico City — Thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers loaded with partly refined gold and silver ore and television sets, the Mexican Employers Federation said Monday. José Medina Mora, president of the federation, said the large-scale robbery was a sign of rising crime in Mexico.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ship#Cruise Line#Iceberg#Docks#Vehicles#Videos#Ktoo#The Associated Press#Norwegian Sun#Usa Today#The National Snow And#Cbs News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
BoardingArea

Delta Considers $2,700 A Mistake Fare…

I missed out on it personally, but many of you got in on a great deal from New York to Bali in Korean Air First Class booked with Delta Air Lines for $2,700. But two days later, Delta decided it did not want to honor the deal and began cancelling tickets. The latest “mistake fare” reveals how little protection consumers have against airlines who later have seller’s remorse.
The Independent

American Airlines cancels flights to three cities indefinitely over pilot shortage

American Airlines will end services for three US cities after the Labor Day holiday weekend due to a pilot shortage, the latest setback for the aviation industry that has seen a spate of flight cancellations in recent months.The Fort Worth-based company, believed to be the world’s largest airline by fleet size, said it would drop services from the airports of Toledo in Ohio and Ithaca and Islip in New York, starting 7 September.“In response to the regional pilot shortage affecting the airline industry, American Airlines has made the difficult decision to end service,” American Airlines spokeswoman Andrea Koos said...
TOLEDO, OH
The Independent

American Airlines passenger drives 45 minutes to airport for ticket help after waiting on hold for four hours

An American Airlines passenger has revealed that he drove 45 minutes to the airport to receive help in person booking seats for his flight after waiting on hold for four hours with customer service to no avail.Brian Driver, a radio station manager, was in Denver, Colorado, for a business trip the week before Juneteenth and Father’s Day when he called American Airlines about changing his flight home.According to Driver, who spoke to The Wall Street Journal, he began trying to change his flight on Thursday, after he learned his business trip would be ending two day early.At first, Driver...
LIFESTYLE
People

World War II-Era Boat Exposed at Lake Mead as Water Levels Decline

A World War II-era boat was spotted more than halfway out of the water at Nevada's Lake Mead this week as the lake's water levels continue to decline. The Higgins landing craft — which was previously 185 feet below the lake's surface — is located less than a mile from Lake Mead Marina and Hemenway Harbor, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Associated Press and KLAS.
NEVADA STATE
The Independent

Dance floor brawl involving 60 people breaks out on cruise ship

A cruise ship was escorted into port by the US Coast Guard after a brawl involving up to 60 people erupted in a night club onboard.Security staff aboard the Carnival Magic asked the US Coast Guard for assistance in the early hours of 28 June as 40 to 60 passengers became embroiled in a dance floor fight at around 5.20am. It’s unclear what caused the incident, though it is said to have started as a fight between two passengers. The Coast Guard launched a small boat from Staten Island to escort the cruise ship to its home dock in Manhattan,...
THEATER & DANCE
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy