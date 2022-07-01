Penn State Football Summer Position Preview: Offensive Line

Effective: 2022-07-01 13:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Centre; Huntingdon; Mifflin The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Centre County in central Pennsylvania Northern Huntingdon County in central Pennsylvania Central Mifflin County in central Pennsylvania * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 153 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Franklinville, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Rock Springs, Ramblewood and Stormstown around 210 PM EDT. State College, Pine Grove Mills and Whipple Dam State Park around 220 PM EDT. Boalsburg, Lemont and Houserville around 230 PM EDT. Centre Hall, Potters Mills and Seven Mountains around 240 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Petersburg, Barrville, Alexandria, Tussey Mountain Ski Area and Pennsylvania State University. This includes Interstate 99 from mile markers 69 to 83. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CENTRE COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO