Penn, PA

Penn State Football Summer Position Preview: Offensive Line

State College
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter the “why” Penn State’s last two seasons have not gone according to plan. There is a lot to blame for this really: bad play, mistakes, injuries and the fact the Nittany Lions weren’t always the better team. That said, there was reason for optimism. Quarterback Sean Clifford played better,...

www.statecollege.com

nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Target Jayden Bonsu Moves Commitment Date to July 20

Jayden Bonsu, a Class of 2023 four-star safety out of Hillside, New Jersey, announced Friday that he’ll be pushing his commitment date up to July 20. Bonsu has Penn State in his top five, along with Alabama, Miami, Michigan State and Ohio State. Bonsu was scheduled to make his...
HILLSIDE, NJ
State College

Lemont Village: A crossroads of history and culture

The Village of Lemont has distinguished itself in historic and cultural character over the years. It has been shaped not only by its geographical location, but by creative and caring Lemonters. The village would certainly not be what it is today without, well, the village. Lemont (le mont, French for...
LEMONT, PA
State College

Centre County Remains at Low COVID-19 Community Level for Fourth Consecutive Week

Centre County remains at the low community level for COVID-19 for the fourth consecutive week, according the weekly Centers for Disease Control update on Thursday night. At the low level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask if symptomatic, if an individual has tested positive for COVID-19 or has been exposed to someone who has, and when on public transportation, but does not recommend universal indoor masking in public places.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

Fourth of July Festivities and More Highlight Centre County Weekend

Fourth of July weekend is upon us and there are plenty of ways to celebrate around Centre County. From a parade in Bellefonte to 4th Fest at Medlar Field, fireworks and more festivities throughout the weekend, there’s much to see and do. You’ll also find concerts, a free outdoor movie, First Friday fun and more. Here are some of the highlights.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Creation Festival brings Christian music to Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After two years off, the Creation Festival has returned, bringing one of the country’s largest Christian music festivals back to Huntingdon County. Church groups came from all over the country to experience the four day event. Creation Festival is held at the Agape Campground in Shirleysburg. Over 10,000 people attended […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
State College

The Blonde Bistro Moving to New Location with On-Site Brew House

A Bellefonte-area restaurant is headed to a new location and adding its own craft beer to the menu. The Blonde Bistro owner Ciara Semack confirmed Friday on Facebook that this week she finalized the purchase the former Old Farmhouse Eatery and Brewery building at 226 Nittany Valley Drive in Zion.
BELLEFONTE, PA
wkok.com

Evangelical Closes on Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive Purchase

SELINSGROVE – Evangelical Community Hospital has officially closed on its purchase at 21 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive. The hospital announced this Thursday, after saying in March it had entered negotiations to purchase the property. Evangelical says the facility is currently home to SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical’s Selinsgrove practice, the...
SELINSGROVE, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Centre, Huntingdon, Mifflin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 13:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Centre; Huntingdon; Mifflin The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Centre County in central Pennsylvania Northern Huntingdon County in central Pennsylvania Central Mifflin County in central Pennsylvania * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 153 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Franklinville, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Rock Springs, Ramblewood and Stormstown around 210 PM EDT. State College, Pine Grove Mills and Whipple Dam State Park around 220 PM EDT. Boalsburg, Lemont and Houserville around 230 PM EDT. Centre Hall, Potters Mills and Seven Mountains around 240 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Petersburg, Barrville, Alexandria, Tussey Mountain Ski Area and Pennsylvania State University. This includes Interstate 99 from mile markers 69 to 83. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

Centred Outdoors: Rhoneymeade Brims with Outdoor Awe for All

ClearWater Conservancy’s Centred Outdoors program continues its free weekly outdoor adventure series this Sunday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 6, at Rhoneymeade Arboretum and Sculpture Garden in Centre Hall. Guides will offer tours of the 150-acre site that showcases an inspiring trifecta of regional history, artistic excellence and natural beauty.
CENTRE HALL, PA
WTAJ

Police looking for three teens after pursuit, crash in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are searching for three teens who reportedly fled the scene of a crash after a pursuit with state police on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the Tyrone Borough Police Department. The teens are described by police to be African American males, last seen in the area of the […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
Sports
NorthcentralPA.com

New poll shows popular support for child support payments to begin at conception

Lewisburg, Pa. — The nation appears to be unified on the need for a law that would require child support payments beginning at conception, according to a new Bucknell Institute for Public Policy (BIPP) survey. The Bucknell poll found that child support payments beginning at conception were favored by nearly half of all respondents (47%), including Democrats (53%), Republicans (47%) and Independents (40%), as well as people who describe themselves as pro-life (46%) and pro-choice (49%). That compared with 28% who opposed it, and 25%...
LEWISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man posted video of conversations between himself and Sunbury City Officials

Sunbury, Pa. —Despite being told several times by Sunbury Fire Chief Ronald Rupp that he did not want to be on video, police said a man concealed his phone while it recorded the conversation. A witness came forward with the information after police said they discovered video of the conversation on Donald Lee Heilig, 54, of Sunbury’s Facebook page. On the video Rupp could be heard saying to Heilig “I don’t want you recording me” as they spoke on April 15 while standing on N....
SUNBURY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Area Woman Faces Charges for Sending Harassing Texts, Emails

BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing criminal charges for reportedly sending multiple harassing text messages and emails to a known male victim less than a day after she was told not to by Punxsutawney-based State Police. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police on June...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA

