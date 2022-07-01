Initial 70 properties eyed for borough rehab

HILLSDALE—Approximately 70 properties near and around the borough’s downtown will be reviewed and evaluated to find out if they meet any of the state’s statutory criteria as properties in need of rehabilitation. That’s per a $12,700 contract with DMR Architects that Borough Council approved, 5-0, on...
This week in the Villages: Happy Independence Day! We start with a look at the recent upheaval, including three high-profile resignations, at the Nyack school district. Plus, more news, your weekly weather prediction, Covid updates, upcoming meetings and much more!. What’s Going at Nyack Schools?. Happy 4th of July...
RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- A crowd gathered Monday for the 112th annual Fourth of July parade in Ridgewood, New Jersey. People typically place their chairs days in advance to get a good spot. As CBS2's Leah Mishkin reported, there were marching bands, floats, fire trucks, and people of all generations watching together. Mishkin spoke with one 8-year-old girl at the parade with her parents and grandparents. Her mother is from Ridgewood and said she used to go to the parade when she was her daughter's age. They were happy to continue the tradition together. "I love that everybody's coming together. No matter if you're from Ridgewood, from New Jersey, from Ramsey, from anywhere. They're just coming together to watch the Fourth of July Parade," said the little girl named Emily. Residents told Mishkin a nearby ice cream shop was a popular spot to go after the parade, so that's where she was headed next to continue the celebration. She'll have more coming up on CBS2 News at 5 and 6.
A struggling development project next to the Metro-North station in Fairfield is ready to ramp up with a new developer. Accurate, a New Jersey-based developer, purchased the site for The Crossings at Fairfield Metro, CT Insider reported. Black Rock Realty was the seller. The price has not been disclosed. The...
GREENWICH — The town of Greenwich is looking for a new harbormaster after the sudden resignation of Sean Jordan from the position. The town said Jordan, who had been in the position for a little less than two years, was leaving for “personal reasons.” The town announced his departure Friday after he sent a letter to the Harbor Management Commission on June 26.
After two years of discussions, a village-wide survey and three contentious public hearings, the Pleasantville Village Board voted unanimously last week to ban the use of fuel-powered leaf blowers from May 15 to Sept. 30. The new law will go into effect May 15, 2023. Electric plug-in and battery-operated leaf...
Rensselaer Commercial Properties announced the donation of 46.975 acres of land in the borough of Riverdale to the Morris County Parks Commission. The donated land will become a part of the Waughaw Mountain Greenway. “We believe that a crucial part of doing business is serving the communities we operate in,”...
HILLSDALE—Two public works employees were recognized for “courageous and lifesaving actions” that both took to help pull a Hazelwood Avenue man to safety in late May after he entered Pascack Brook’s swift currents and was swept downstream under the Patterson Street bridge. At the June 14...
Officials have issued an alert to motorists in Westchester County about the planned closure of a stretch of the Hutchinson River Parkway. The New York State Department of Transportation reported that the parkway will be closed in both directions from Exit 4A (Interstate 95) in Pelham Manor to Exit 8 (Cross County Parkway) in New Rochelle.
WPCNR SOUTHEND TIMES. By John F. Bailey. July 2, 2022 UPDATED 00:45 EDT:. WPCNR has learned John Farrell of Farrell Building Company, in Suffolk County, builder of luxury million dollar plus homes nationwide, and his design team have presented initial plans to the Board of Directors of the Gedney Association announcing what Mr. Farrell wants to build there:
"Race to the Hamptons, not to the bathroom." That is the tagline New York City urologist Dr. David Shusterman has been using to advertise to wealthy New Yorkers. Long Island is infamous for its traffic congestion– and the problem has only gotten worse over the years.
HOBOKEN — A good Samaritan tried saving the latest drowning victim in New Jersey but could not get to the Jersey City man in time, according to police. Two Hoboken cops responded to the Hudson River after dispatchers received several calls around 8 p.m. about two people in the water, police said. Hudson TV reported that police responded to 7th Street and Sinatra Drive.
NORWALK, Conn. — Removal of the bright orange Stew Leonard’s sign began Friday morning at the famous Westport Avenue store as preparations began for a major renovation of the building. When it’s done, shoppers won’t be walking through tented areas to get into the store; instead, the “hoe...
Support is surging for the family of a 57-year-old Essex County construction worker struck and killed by a car while crossing the street last month. Miguel Vargas was rushed to the hospital after the 10 p.m. incident on Washington Avenue in Belleville, on June 24, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said. He died of his injuries the following day.
FREEHOLD — A three-car crash on Sunday afternoon on Route 9 has killed at least one person, according to reports. The Lakewood Scoop reported that the accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 9 and Route 33. Traffic cameras at 5:30 p.m. showed cars still being detoured as the crash was being cleared up.
One of the biggest staples of the red, white & blue-filled weekend at the Jersey Shore are those fireworks, especially when they are on the beach. A lot of major shore towns take part including Long Branch, Seaside Heights and Point Pleasant. But this topic also brings up another common...
Acting AG Platkin Announces the Arrest of Hudson County Pharmacist Charged with Selling Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards to Individuals Who Did Not Receive the Vaccine. A Hudson County Pharmacist was arrested and charged with selling fake COVID-19 vaccination record cards to individuals without administering the vaccine and entering false information into a State-managed database of COVID-19 vaccination records.
NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced that more than 10.9 million Excelsior Passes have been issued to date. As the first-in-the-nation platform continues to evolve to meet New Yorkers’ needs, and as the original Excelsior Pass types expire, the state reminds New Yorkers to retrieve the latest and most robust Pass option available, Excelsior Pass Plus.
Not all museums bore you with history lessons or old artwork. Some are interactive and unique to specific items you would never think of. Take a look at just 10 of New Jersey’s quirky museums. Silverball Retro Arcade. Travel back in time with the Silverball Retro Arcade in Asbury...
BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Two New York men were injured after being ejected from their car in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Somerset County, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The crash happened at 12:24 p.m. on Interstate 287 southbound on the...
A welcome announcement from Amtrak last month told New Yorkers that they would be now connected with the beautiful town of Burlington, Vermont on a new route of the Ethan Allen Express Line. The route, that used to stop at Albany, will now extend all the way down to New York City. Even more details, including travel options, menus, and other accommodations have been released as well, making it a wonderfully unique solution to a budget-friendly summer vacation.
Comments / 0