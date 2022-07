All of western Kentucky, including Christian, Todd and Trigg counties, are under a heat advisory from 11 a.m. Monday until at least Thursday afternoon. That’s according to the National Weather Service in Paducah, real temperatures will be in upper 90’s, and that combined with high humidity could create heat index values as high at 109 degrees. There are daily chances for pop-up thunderstorms throughout the week, which could provide brief relief from the heat.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO