Looking for fireworks? WDEL's got you covered

By DJ McAneny, WDEL
WDEL 1150AM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those looking for fireworks to celebrate Independence Day, here are a few July 4th displays you can check out if you haven't nailed anything down. On Monday, July 4th, fireworks will be featured in Hockessin, Newark, and Wilmington, with a variety of activities scheduled. In Wilmington, the city’s...

WBOC

Emergency Sirens to be Tested Tuesday Night in Delaware

SMYRNA, Del.- The Delaware Emergency Management Agency and Delaware State Police will conduct a quarterly test of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations Alert and Notification system on Tuesday, July. 5. The sirens will sound at around 7:20 p.m. The 37 sirens located within 10 miles of the Salem/Hope Creek...
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Colonial considering major upgrades to William Penn's athletics complex

William Penn Athletic Director Matthew Sabol said he's watched as every traditional public high school has undergone major renovations this decade, while above the canal, change has been sparse. Sabol is on a Colonial School District committee tasked with upgrading the district's schools' facilities, many of which have not undergone...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
iheart.com

Hidden Burger King Found Behind Delaware Mall Wall!

A mall in Delaware is home to a unique discovery. Behind a wall at the Concord Mall in Wilmington, Delaware is a Burger King straight out of '80s!. Every part of the 1987 restaurant is untouched, from the booths to the soda machines to the decor. The restaurant closed 13...
DELAWARE STATE
MyChesCo

6-Year-Old Male Shot in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Monday, July 4th, 2022. Athorties state that at approximately 12:19 a.m., police received a call about shots fired in the 2300 block of North Pine Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a 6-year-old male gunshot victim and a 7-year-old male gunshot victim who had both been transported to the hospital in stable condition.
WILMINGTON, DE
chestercounty.com

Racing to protect historic treasures in the White Clay Creek Preserve

The John Evans House is more than 300 years old, making it one of the oldest homes in Chester County. And it is in serious jeopardy. The John Evans House is situated in the White Clay Creek Preserve, a 1,255-acre state park along the valley of White Clay Creek in London Britain Township. The house was left uninhabited after the last residents moved out due to the failure of the septic system. Then, in September of 2017, a fire ripped through the house and almost destroyed it. The interior was gutted and there was significant damage to the exterior. The fire was allegedly set on purpose, although never proven, which is sad if true. The John Evans House was almost lost that night, and if it had burned down completely, the house’s historical significance would have gone entirely unrecognized. Since then, the structure, a brick-and-mortar shell of its former self, sits forlornly on Sharpless Road along the White Clay Creek Preserve trail route.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Young woman from Eastern Shore dies in Delaware car accident

Delaware State Police have identified a young Eastern Shore woman who died in a car accident last week in central Delaware, apparently after suffering a brain aneurysm. The accident happened at about 7:51 a.m. June 29, on Willow Grove Road in the Dover area. Her gray 2004 Pontiac Vibe drove off the road, spun around, hit a utility pole, and ended up overturned in a ditch, say Delaware State Police.
DOVER, DE
MyChesCo

Fatal Shooting in Wilmington: Police Investigating

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday morning. 57-year-old Michael Wright was shot and killed at around 2:17 a.m. in the 100 block of Cedar Street. The incident is still under investigation, and police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.
WILMINGTON, DE
WHYY

Two Pottstown churches cited for violating the zoning code’s definition of ‘church,’ by offering free meals and other services

Two Montgomery County churches have been cited by the Pottstown Borough for violating the zoning code’s definition of “church,” by offering free meals, collecting and distributing essentials, hosting community food pantries, and providing mental health services. Zoning violation notices were sent to two churches on High Street,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
delawarepublic.org

Wilmington Resiliency Plan targets flooding issues

Coastal states nationwide are scrambling to plan for the effects of sea level rise, and Delaware is the lowest lying of them all. But the City of WIlmington has additional challenges on top of that. Gov. John Carney and DNREC’s climate action plan released last fall encompasses the entire state,...
WILMINGTON, DE
fox29.com

Officials: Murder suspect dies in Delaware prison medical unit

DOVER, Del. - Delaware officials say a man who was charged with murder last month has died in prison. Department of Correction officials said Tuesday that 57-year-old Michael A. Klein died at Sussex Correctional Institution on Monday. Authorities say Klein was being housed in a prison medical area and was...
DELAWARE STATE
UPI News

Woman wins $30,000 from lottery ticket she received as a gift

July 6 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who received six scratch-off lottery tickets as a gift from a friend ended up winning a $30,000 prize from one of the games. The 38-year-old Aberdeen, Harford County, woman told Maryland Lottery officials she received a stack of scratch-off tickets as a gift from a good friend and one of the tickets, a $3 Diamond Bingo ticket, initially appeared to be a $100 winner.
ABERDEEN, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Holiday house fire in Middletown causes heavy damage

A home on Choptank Road in Middletown sustained significant damage following a fire early on the morning of July 4, 2022. Officials with Volunteer Hose Fire Company of Middletown reported that the 911 Center received multiple calls for a garage on fire at a home in the 1800 block of Choptank Road.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
firststateupdate.com

Two Boys, Six And 7 Shot In Wilmington Early Monday

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 12:19 a.m., in the 2300 block of North Pine Street. Police located a 6-year-old male gunshot victim and a 7-year-old male gunshot victim, who arrived at the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged...
WILMINGTON, DE

