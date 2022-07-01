ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montcalm County, MI

Township clerk charged with forging election documents

By Anna Skog
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JqsE6_0gSTEQpe00

STANTON, Mich. (WOOD) — The Montcalm Township clerk was charged for fraudulently signing a resolution that had not been voted on or approved, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jessica Carolyn Shearer, 35, was charged with forgery of a public document on Friday after turning herself in at the Montcalm County Courthouse, deputies said.

In April, a complaint was filed by the Montcalm County Clerk’s office saying Shearer had fraudulently signed and dated a Montcalm Township Election Commission resolution. It had not been voted on or approved by the township board or election committee, the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office said.

The resolution was meant to split the township into two voting districts and move the polling locations, according to deputies.

Shearer has been released on bond, deputies say.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 3

Related
wkzo.com

Missing swimmer presumed drowned by Barry County Sheriff’s Office

BARRY COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 37-year-old man they say went missing while swimming over the weekend. According to a news release dated Sunday, July 3, the man was swimming from a paddleboat on Little Pine lake in Hope Township when he went under water and did not resurface.
BARRY COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

BREAKING: Lansing police investigating two overnight homicides

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police are investigating two overnight homicides. The first homicide occurred at 3 a.m. Sunday on the 300 block of City Market Drive in Lansing. Lansing Police officers were dispatched to that area for a reported shooting. Officers arrived and found a 42-year-old male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. While officers were on scene, two additional subjects with apparent gunshot wounds were reported at a local hospital. The second victim, a 37-year-old female, suffered multiple apparent gunshot wounds but is listed in stable condition and is expected to survive. A third subject, a 41-year-old male, also arrived at a local hospital with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. He is listed in stable condition and is also expected to survive. Police do not yet know all the details surrounding the incident however it is believed the victims were not random targets based on preliminary information which suggests an altercation took place prior to the shooting. A suspect has been identified and is currently detained.
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montcalm County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Stanton, MI
County
Montcalm County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLNS

Shooting victim’s mom reacts after suspects charged

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A heartbroken East Lansing mother spoke out Thursday night after three teenagers were charged for the 2021 shooting death of her 17-year-old son. “When he loved you, he loved you, he was loyal , he was loyal. And he was coming to help anybody and that’s what that day was […]
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy