LAKEWOOD, Ohio – OVI: Riverside Drive. Multiple callers at 11:03 p.m. on June 18 reported that a vehicle hit a light pole at Riverside Drive near Riverway Drive and someone was screaming for help. Officers found the car had broken the light pole in half, wires were on the ground and the car’s airbag had deployed, according to a police event report. The man was evaluated but refused to be taken to a hospital for treatment. Officers charged the man with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to a police event report.

LAKEWOOD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO