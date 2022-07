Legislative Column from Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay. Last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul convened an “extraordinary session” of the Legislature in a knee-jerk overreaction to a recent Supreme Court ruling that determined New York’s gun licensing laws to be unconstitutional. And in typical Albany fashion, a new level of dysfunction was reached. The public, the Legislature and anyone not sitting at the governor’s negotiating table were left completely in the dark with respect to the proposals being discussed.

2 DAYS AGO