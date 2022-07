At least six former Tennessee basketball players are on roster for the NBA Summer League. Kennedy Chandler, the No. 38 overall pick in last month's NBA Draft, will make his professional basketball debut with the Memphis Grizzlies, two former Vols will team up with the Portland Trail Blazers, with Keon Johnson playing alongside Kyle Alexander, and Admiral Schofield is back with the Orlando Magic. Jaden Springer is on the Philadelphia 76ers roster and Yves Pons will play for the Brooklyn Nets Summer League team.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 16 HOURS AGO