ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Top 10 Funniest Things the Internet Said About USC and UCLA's Move to the Big Ten

By Lauren Withrow
Wildcats Daily
Wildcats Daily
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OmSv7_0gSTE2yh00

From Big Ten Barbie to The Simple Life, the internet has spoken.

The Big Ten Conference is going coast-to-coast — and the internet thinks it's hilarious.

After a unanimous vote by conference officials on Thursday, the Big Ten officially announced that the University of Southern California and the University of California, Los Angeles will become conference members effective August 2, 2024. Competition for all sports will begin the 2024-25 academic year.

Here are the ten funniest posts about USC and UCLA's move to the Big Ten.

10. Peace out, Pac-12 ✌️

Who's rolling their eyes more, her or the Pac-12?

9. Bye, Bye, Dreamhouse. Hello, Big House!

Welcome to the Big Ten, Barbie.

8. ... And then there were two (super-conferences)

USC and UCLA bring the Big Ten's membership to sixteen schools. Gone are the days of the Power Five, here are the days of two super-conferences.

6. USC and UCLA need until 2024 to pick out their new uniforms

We don't actually know where Schitt's Creek takes place, but if it's in the midwest then this meme of USC and UCLA trying to look the part is worth a solid laugh.

5. Welcome to the Midwest, Jack Harlow and Druski

"Big Life. Big Stage. Big Ten."

4. "I'm sO CoLd tHaT i'M ShiVeRinG" -  SpongeBob

Good luck traveling from sunny and 65° to below freezing and hail.

3. Do they have Walmart in L.A.?

This meme just made the Big Ten feel poor for 17 seconds straight.

2. Move! Move! Move!

We all know the two- or three-hour time change is going to make the Trojans and Bruins wish could hit snooze.

1. USC and UCLA meet The Simple Life

S1 E1: Ro-Day-O vs. Ro-Dee-O a.k.a. Bye L.A.!

Okay, we know there aren't many rodeos in the Midwest, but this one takes the cake. Just like Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie during their move to Arkansas in The Simple Life, the Trojans and Bruins are leaving their west-coast life behind.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily and Lauren Withrow @lolowithrow

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten expansion: Top 5 ideal candidates for the next move

The world of college football was thrown into a frenzy on Thursday with the “alliance” seemingly breaking by USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. That move won’t come until 2024, which is before Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t shaking things to its core. Ironically, James Franklin was in contention for the USC job up until the end so in reality, it appears he can’t escape the Big Ten. Why would you want to though? The traditions and imagery that college football gives us each fall is centralized in the Big Ten....
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Penn State coach James Franklin releases statement on Big Ten's additions of USC, UCLA

USC and UCLA are the latest shift in the realignment of conferences in college athletics. The southern California programs will take their brand to the northeast to compete with the best that the Big Ten has to offer. While it struck a massive blow to the Pac-12, it adds plenty of new pedigree to the conference along with its fourteen other members. One of those members is Penn State whose head football coach, James Franklin, had thoughts to share on the additions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

12 schools that could end up in the Big Ten

Thursday afternoon marked a seismic shift in the landscape of college sports when USC and UCLA announced their decision to join the Big Ten conference. Questions began to swirl about the dominoes that would come after. Are we on pace for a pair of “superconferences” that dominate college football? Is this just the first of many additions for the Big Ten in the coming months?
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Education
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Arkansas State
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
On3.com

4-star EDGE Rico Walker announces top 5 schools

Hickory (N.C.) four-star EDGE Rico Walker has named Auburn, Florida, Maryland, North Carolina and. Walker is the No. 175 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He currently has an On3...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Nicole Richie
Person
Paris Hilton
AthlonSports.com

Pac-12 Expansion Candidates to Replace USC and UCLA

College football realignment and conference expansion is back in the news after USC and UCLA decided to leave the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten. With the Trojans and Bruins departing, the Pac-12 is down to 10 teams. Although the conference has yet to respond with an official declaration of expansion, moves may need to happen to bolster the league back to 12 or even 14 teams. The Pac-12 could also decide to stick at 10 programs for the future and opt to pass on expansion. However, with the danger of more expansion in the Big Ten, adding programs seems like the best course of action for the Pac-12.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Big Ten Reportedly Waiting To Hear From 1 Major Program

Notre Dame has the Big Ten's full attention as Pac-12 programs Oregon and Washington scramble to leave the conference. According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the Big Ten is holding off on adding either Oregon or Washington to the conference for now. It's, instead, waiting on the Fighting Irish.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#The Ten#College Football#American Football#The Simple Life#The Big Ten Conference#Pac 12#Dreamhouse
On3.com

4-star OT Tyree Adams names top 4 schools

Marrero (La.) St. Augustine four-star offensive tackle Tyree Adams has named Florida, Georgia, LSU and Ole Miss as his top four schools. Adams is the No. 212 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Big Ten Conference
NewsBreak
Education
247Sports

Daily Delivery: It sounds as if the Arizona schools may be preparing to make a move

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Fitz shared some scoop at GoPowercat on Friday and now shares it in today's Daily Delivery. Sources are telling GoPowercat that the Big 12 is receiving interest from Pac-12 schools that are searching for a new home if their conference falls apart following Thursday's announced departure of USC and UCLA, who are joining the Big Ten in 2024. Arizona and Arizona State have long been rumored to be potential Big 12 members and now both schools may become the next Pac-12 members to make a very big decision about their future conference.
On3.com

Matt Leinart gives his expectations for USC in 2022

Former USC quarterback Matt Leinart recently joined The Herd with Colin Cowherd — hosted this week by Joy Taylor — to talk at length about the upcoming college football season. Specifically, he expressed high hopes for his Alma Mater Trojans in year one under Lincoln Riley, especially given their roster moves since Riley took over.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Opinion: Oklahoma football recruiting is hurting

The Oklahoma Sooners have been a national recruiting powerhouse in recent memory. Many players have been drawn to their winning tradition and innovative schemes. Under the direction of Bob Stoops, the Sooners were quick to diagnose problems and adjust. Since Stoops’ departure, Oklahoma has been unable to identify weaknesses and proactively make changes.
Wildcats Daily

Wildcats Daily

Chicago, IL
221
Followers
295
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

WildcatsDaily is your source for the latest news on Northwestern athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/northwestern

Comments / 0

Community Policy