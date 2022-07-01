ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, CA

Need a big handsome boy to love? Brownie is looking for a best friend to cuddle

By The Record
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49iGcx_0gSTE0DF00

Meet Brownie

Breed: Newfoundland, pit bull terrier, Boston terrier mix

Age: 1½ years old

Weight: 80 pounds

Gender: male

Altered: yes

About Brownie: Need a big handsome boy to love? Meet Brownie! He’s a 100% love bug who thinks he’s a lap dog. (Please have a cozy couch to snuggle on.) Like most puppies born during COVID quarantine he is shy with strangers, but once he’s comfortable he will be your best friend. He has a happy face and eyes that shine. He is friendly but shy with other dogs and avoids cats. He loves to walk and behaves well on the leash, and LOVES car rides! He loves toys and needs the durable KONG type. He is waiting for you!

Other information: Brownie’s sister, Missy, and mother, Momma, are both also available for adoption. He is currently living in an enclosed patio so a home is urgently needed. He is housebroken. He likes to escape the yard by jumping the fence but only does this when left alone outside too long. Please be a homeowner with a securely fenced yard. Brownie is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. He will require quality food and healthy treats to maintain his coat.

Animal Friends Connection

Address: 933 S. Cherokee Lane, Lodi

Information: https://animalfriendsconnect.org/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
heavenofanimals.com

Breeder Abandoned 5-Month-Old Pomeranian Because He Was “Too Big”, They Probably Regret It Now

Dogs may be man’s best friend but this doesn’t mean that man is always friendly towards dogs. Whether it’s dog fighting, abuse or neglect there are some people out there who are pretty cruel to these animals. Bertram the Pomeranian learned this horrible lesson when he was left behind by his breeders because he was ‘too big to sell.’ Luckily for Bert, New York artist Kathy Grayson found him on petfinder and immediately decided to adopt the pup.
TULSA, OK
pawmypets.com

Five signs your dog loves you

The love we have for our dogs is precious and can produce strong bonds that last a life time. Many owners wonder if their feelings are reciprocated by their four-legged friends. Our canines can be complicated animals, so just how can we truly tell? Right here are our top five...
PETS
heavenofanimals.com

Abandoned Pet Fox Arrives At Sanctuary And Immediately Falls In Love

It’s nothing short of a miracle that Zoe, a fox with gorgeous silvery fur, made it out of a fur farm alive. Zoe is a “pastel fox,” the result of cross-breeding between a platinum fox and a white-faced fox to create fur with that silver sheen, something that never would have occurred in the wild. Zoe faced a life of misery and an early death at the fur farm in the Netherlands where her life began — but, in 2012, she had a stroke of luck.
ANIMALS
heavenofanimals.com

Rescued Pig Chases Screaming Disabled Puppy And A Miracle Of Love Happens

Giving a tiny animal a home is always a lovely thing to do, but when we’re talking about a particular puppy like the one in this story, it becomes even more so. Winnie is his name, and she was only 6 weeks old when she was taken to a shelter, where she found not only refuge but also an unwavering buddy.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Lodi, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
Lodi, CA
Lifestyle
pawmypets.com

Big Bald Eagle Snatches Dog From Porch in “Intense” Video

A huge bald eagle nearly flew off with a small Yorkshire Terrier called Coco after snatching it off a porch in Prince Rupert, British Columbia, as seen on security video footage. On June 19, Justin Dudoward published the video to his Facebook page, where it got close to 300,000 views.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Boy, 11, and girl, 8, arm themselves with kitchen knife and a rolling pin to fight off teen thugs who invaded their home on Christmas Eve and attacked their mother and sister – and one is so terrified they now sleep with a blade

An 11-year-old boy and his eight-year-old sister armed themselves with a kitchen knife and rolling pin to fight off two teenagers who allegedly broke into their home. Kaleedre Andrew and another teenager allegedly broke into the home in Tarneit, in Melbourne's west, about 5am on Christmas Eve 2021. Andrew pleaded...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Best#Toys#Love Bug#Dog
PopCrush

New Bride Conned for 10 Months by Husband Who Was Actually a Woman in Disguise

A woman in Indonesia claims she was conned out of thousands of dollars by her new husband after she discovered he was actually a woman who had disguised herself. In documents obtained by The Mirror, the victim, referred to as NA, claims she entered into a relationship with a person claiming to be a man — identified by the initials AA — who she met through online dating.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
LIVESTRONG.com

'Cuteness Overload': Dog Begs Owner To Move Cat off Bed in Adorable Video

Adorable footage of a dog pleading with his owner to move her sleeping cat off his bed is melting hearts among animal lovers online. In a video shared to TikTok by the pet owner, posting as Thompson Tails, the hapless canine, Trace, can be seen shooting sad looks in the direction of his human companion while his feline friend, Cornbread, sits snuggled up in the middle of the oversized cushion.
PETS
dogstodays.com

4 Interesting Facts about Chihuahua Dog Characters

The Chihuahua is a small and agile dog breed. This dog is known as the smallest dog globally, but it makes it interesting to keep with great charm. Chihuahuas love to be fun and busy playing; they also love to be around people. This little dog will follow its owner...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Popculture

Soap Opera Co-Stars Tie the Knot

Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy, who starred in the British soap opera Hollyoaks, married in Spain last month. The two got engaged in 2019 and are parents to son Asa, who was born in September 2021. Wood-Davis, 31, played Kim Butterfield on Hollyoaks, while Jerdy, 32, played Jesse Donovan. Wood-Davis...
RELATIONSHIPS
KISS 106

Warrick Humane Society Offering Adoption Special on All American Breed Dogs & Cats

If you are looking for a forever friend, Warrick Humane Society has the deal for you!. Friday, July 1st - Sunday, July 3rd the WHS is offering great adoption specials on All American mixed-breed adult dogs (6+ months) and cats (6+ months)! Adoption fees are $50 off on dogs and $25 off on cats that are altered, vetted, and ready to go to their forever homes! Adoption appointments are recommended. Please fill out an application to schedule an appointment. https://warrickhumanesociety.org/adoption/
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
a-z-animals.com

Old English Sheepdog vs Sheepadoodle: What Are The Differences?

Old English Sheepdog vs Sheepadoodle: What Are The Differences?. Differentiating between a typical dog breed and its mixed-breed offspring can be very easy, or it can be rather difficult. In the case of the Old English Sheepdog vs Sheepadoodle, telling the dogs apart from each other isn’t all that hard when they’re right next to one another. Yet, their most obvious differences aren’t the sum of their unique qualities.
ANIMALS
HollywoodLife

Julie Andrews’ Children: Meet Her 3 Adult Daughters

Julie Andrews is one of the most celebrated actresses of all-time! After early TV roles in the 1950s, she was cast in The Sound of Music and Mary Poppins (which earned her a Best Actress Oscar) during the 60s, which have both been regarded as two of the greatest movie musicals ever made. Julie, 86, has long been considered one of the most iconic stars of all-time and her talent transcends generations. Shes’ been re-introduced to younger fans through appearances in other popular movies like The Princess Diaries, Shrek and the hit series Bridgerton.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Stockton Record

The Stockton Record

3K+
Followers
795
Post
377K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stockton, CA from Stockton Record.

 http://recordnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy