ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Closed Captioning or Audio Description Liaison

WRDW-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndividuals with disabilities who have questions about or need assistance with our Closed...

www.wrdw.com

Comments / 0

Related
vanishinggeorgia.com

James Oglethorpe Statue, 2003, Augusta

Though he is best known for establishing the Georgia colony and the city of Savannah, James Edward Oglethorpe was also the founder of Augusta. An imposing statue, on the Augusta Common, celebrates his association with the city and depicts him in civilian clothing around the time of the city’s founding. It was created by the noted husband and wife artistic team of Jeffrey H. and Anna Koh Varilla and dedicated on 6 February 2003. It is one of only two life-size tributes to General Oglethorpe in the state, the other being Daniel Chester French’s iconic 1910 Savannah statue, which depicts Oglethorpe in a British general’s uniform.
AUGUSTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Miller Theater, 1940, Augusta

The Miller Theater, a landmark of the Art Moderne style, opened in 1940 and was one of Augusta’s busiest entertainment venues. It was the work of architect Roy A. Benjamin, who also designed the San Marco and Florida [with R. E. Hall] Theatres in Jacksonville, the Marion Theatre in Ocala, and the Sarasota Opera House, among others. The Three Faces of Eve, a popular movie starring Georgia native Joanne Woodward, and based on the bestselling book by Augusta psychiatrists Corbett H. Thigpen and Hervey M. Cleckley, premiered at the Miller in 1957. Years of decline followed its closure as a first-run movie house in 1984, but community involvement and a $25 million renovation made its reopening in 2018 possible.
AUGUSTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

News Building, 1917, Augusta

Originally known as the Herald Building, for its first tenant, this Sullivanesque commercial landmark was designed by local architect G. Lloyd Preacher and opened in April 1917. It was a centerpiece of the effort to rebuild the downtown area after the Great Fire of 1916. The building was purchased by the Augusta Chronicle in 1955 after it merged with the Augusta Herald. It serves as the headquarters of Morris Communications today.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Big Numbers For Downtown Augusta Protest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over four hundred people gathered in downtown Augusta to march for human rights and abortions. The march started at the corner of 12th and Broad Street and looped around to Augusta Common. People were passionate enough even though the temperature heated up. “My rights were taken...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Closed Captioning#Public File Liaison#Gray Way
nomadlawyer.org

Grovetown: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Grovetown, Georgia

Grovetown is located in Columbia County, Georgia. It is located in the Augusta metropolitan region and the Central Savannah River Area. This city has a family-friendly vibe that permeates every aspect of life. Visitors to Grovetown will be amazed at the city’s beauty and charm, from the annual Fourth of July Barbeque that celebrates the community to the “Lights of the South”, holiday light show that attracts tourists from all around the world.
vanishinggeorgia.com

James Brown Statue, 2005, Augusta

Known as much for his tireless stage presence as his rocky personal life, James Brown (3 May 1933-25 December 2006) was known as the Godfather of Soul, and considered himself “the Hardest Working Man in Show Business”. Born into poverty in Barnwell, South Carolina, he moved at age five with his father and aunt to Augusta, which he considered his hometown. The city honored him with a statue on Broad Street on 6 May 2005. There’s also a James Brown Boulevard in the heart of the city’s historic Black neighborhood.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Working together to build history of Augusta, brick by brick

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Regardless of age, we all love Lego. Competitors got to work to have some fun and show off five Augusta landmarks. Here’s the artwork and how you can get involved. Joester White and her son are here for the Lego. “He’s fascinated by buildings and...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

“Women’s Rights March” held in Augusta

Augusta, GA (WJBF)– A “Women’s Rights March” was held on Saturday afternoon at 2pm. The Supreme Court’s recent repeal of Roe V. Wade has sparked protests across the U.S. According to the Augusta Chronicle, Augusta-area reproductive rights activists have scheduled several upcoming events to voice their dissent and generate support.  One of those events took place today. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Augusta, GA
abccolumbia.com

ON THE ROAD: Drive-in theater experience kept alive in Monetta

MONETTA, SC (WOLO) — You may think drive-ins are a thing of the past. Just outside of Lexington County, a town that sits in both Aiken and Saluda counties brings people from all over the Midlands to watch a movie under the stars. “It really just started out as...
MONETTA, SC
CSRA Kids

Fit 4 School Aiken & Augusta

CSRA Kids is a proud media sponsor for Fit 4 School. Aiken County students and Augusta Metro students can stock up on school supplies at the Fit 4 School!. Fit 4 School will be held at the Aiken County YMCA on Saturday, August 6th, from 10:00 am til 1:00 pm.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Drive-thru COVID testing will be offered on Fourth of July

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Health wants to remind people that it continues to offer drive-thru COVID tests in Augusta in partnership with Mako Medical. The tests will even be available on the Fourth of July. The testing normally takes place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m....
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Post-Roe v. Wade, Augusta protesters gather downtown

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia’s six-week abortion ban is still held up in court, and women across the two-state are waiting for when the final decision comes down. South Carolina already has their six-week abortion ban in effect, and lawmakers say there’s a chance to they could ban them completely.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Four new COVID-19 strains showing strongest transmissibility yet

'A Doublewide Texas Christmas' to premiere at the Aiken Community Theatre!. [FULL] Morning Mix - Christmas in July in Aiken, #OOTD day, and more!. Breaking overnight – we're following a shooting investigation in Augusta that left one person dead. Plus, car and boat safety tips officials want you to know ahead of the July 4th weekend. Here are your top headlines.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for June 30

Breaking overnight – we're following a shooting investigation in Augusta that left one person dead. Plus, car and boat safety tips officials want you to know ahead of the July 4th weekend. Here are your top headlines.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

‘It’s been shrouded in secrecy quite a bit through the out the term of the project;’ public hearing for Aiken’s Project Pascalis demolitions postponed

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Plans to move forward with a revitalization effort in downtown Aiken are on hold. It’s leaving some asking why. “This sign that says withdrawn to me, just symbolizes the confusion that is surrounding this project,” Donald Moniak told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk.Moniak is just one person who lives […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF.com

4 inmates injured after assault at Augusta jail

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – An investigation is underway after an assault at a jail in Augusta. Police say four inmates were injured at the Charles Webster Detention Center but expected to be okay. No other details have been released.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

With a ‘God bless you,’ robber gets cash to-go in N. Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A robber with kind words for his victims struck the highly visible downtown North Augusta Waffle House early Friday. The robbery happened around 3:45 a.m. at the 24-hour eatery at 324 Georgia Ave., according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety. A Black male...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy