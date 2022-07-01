ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

City of Ocala Aquatic Fun Centers reducing operation hours due to lifeguard shortage

By Daniel Tozzi
ocala-news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Ocala’s Aquatic Fun Centers will soon be implementing a reduction in hours of operation to maintain state safety guidelines amid a critical lifeguard shortage. These reduced hours of operation will begin on Tuesday, July 12. According to the American Lifeguard Association, there is a nationwide lifeguard shortage that...

www.ocala-news.com

Comments / 3

Related
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg pool and splash pad will be open on Fourth of July

City of Leesburg offices and facilities will close Monday, July 4, in observance of the Independence Day holiday. Closings include City Hall, the Municipal Services Center and the Leesburg Public Library. Residential garbage collection and hand commercial routes normally picked up on Monday will move to Thursday. There will be...
LEESBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocala, FL
Local
Florida Government
Ocala, FL
Government
villages-news.com

Owner of Cody’s in The Villages opening restaurant at neighboring retirement community

The owner of Cody’s Original Roadhouse in The Villages is opening a new restaurant at a neighboring retirement community. Allen and Amy Musikantow, owners of the Cody’s locations at Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood Paddock Square, are opening another Cody’s near On Top of The World in Ocala. The restaurant will be located just west of 80th Avenue, on the north side of SW Highway 200/College Road.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Temporary lane closures along SW 60th Avenue in Ocala extended through August 31

Motorists in Ocala can expect temporary lane closures along SW 60th Avenue, between the intersections of SW 31st Street and SW 25th Street, through Wednesday, August 31. Earthmovers, Inc. will be installing new utilities and constructing turn lanes. Workers and equipment will be located in the county right-of-way. Crews will...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Several Ocala residents weigh in on loud firework displays

Several residents from Ocala submitted letters to share their thoughts on the impact of loud firework displays on local animals. “I thank Mr. William Lee of Ocala for his letter about the trauma to wildlife, pets, livestock, and yes, even people with PTSD. For some people and most animals, the unexpected loud noises cause a lot of fear and anxiety, turning a fun firework display into a nightmare. That is where quiet fireworks come in. Silent fireworks are fireworks that have been made to be considerably quieter than regular fireworks while still producing a beautiful light and color effect. A display without the loud bangs is more enjoyable and more fun to watch. There’s a company called Setti Fireworks that makes these silent explosives and can customize them for each event. Until Mr. Lee’s letter, I did not know there is a much less noisy firework available,” says Ocala resident Marilyn Bradley.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Lane closure to affect drivers in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion county drivers can expect temporary lane closures. The closure goes along Southwest 60th Avenue between Southwest 31st Street and Southwest 25th Street. This will last through August 31st. Earthmovers, Inc. is installing new utilities and constructing turning lanes. Workers and equipment will be located in...
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguards#The Jervey Gantt Aquatic
villages-news.com

Rules on lawn ornaments should be enforced uniformly

Unless The Villages makes everyone take any/all lawn ornaments out of their front yard this is so hypocritical. Enforce the ordinance at every home in The Villages or do not address any of the complaints. You say The Villages only enforces if it’s been turned in by a rogue complainer?...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

CDD 2 supervisor resigning due to move to assisted living facility

A Community Development District 2 supervisor is resigning from her position due to a move to an assisted living facility. Candy Ginns, who lives in the Village of Santo Domingo, was appointed to the board in 2019. Ginns filled a vacancy created by the death in 2018 of Supervisor John Blum.
THE VILLAGES, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Boater arrested on Lake Santa Fe for operating a vessel while impaired

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Richard Leslie English, 60, was arrested yesterday and charged with operating a vessel while impaired. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers who were patrolling Lake Santa Fe decided to conduct a boating safety inspection on English’s boat at about 2:00 p.m. yesterday. They reported that when they asked English to retrieve his safety gear, they saw signs of impairment, so once the inspection was complete, they asked to come aboard his vessel to administer field sobriety tests.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Villages Daily Sun

Owner of Gilded Matilda's in Wildwood to retire

When Suzanne Taylor stops in to shop at Gilded Matilda's, she feels like she's entered a whole new world. "The store is beautiful," the Village of Buttonwood resident said. "It looks like the type of store that you would see in kind of a boutique area.”. The brick building with...
WILDWOOD, FL
westorlandonews.com

New Salvation Army Leaders Arrive in Ocala

The Salvation Army in Ocala announced new leaders, Majors Phillip and Lynn Irish. They assumed their position on June 26, 2022 and have quickly settled into their new surroundings and said they are looking forward to getting to know the community and moving forward the ministry of The Salvation Army.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County’s latest bi-weekly report shows uptick in new COVID-19 cases

The latest bi-weekly report from local health officials shows an uptick in new COVID-19 cases in Marion County. During the week of Friday, June 24 to Thursday, June 30, the county reported 964 cases, which is an average of nearly 138 cases per day. The updated statistics were released as part of the Florida Department of Health bi-weekly COVID-19 situation report.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Local teen becomes Ocala Police Chief for a day

A teenager from Ocala recently got to experience being Police Chief for a day. According to a social media post from the Ocala Police Department, 14-year-old John-Mark Wallace was selected to act as Police Chief for a day thanks to a community auction for a local non-profit organization. John-Mark brought...
OCALA, FL
click orlando

31 dogs seized from Marion County groomer, breeder

OCALA, Fla. – Marion County Animal Services seized 31 dogs from a Marion County groomer and breeder, and investigators are now asking a court to stop her from owning any more animals. According to court documents, animal service investigators executed a search and seizure warrant on May 11 at...
MARION COUNTY, FL
hernandonewstoday.com

TRAFFIC CRASH FOREST OAKS BOULEVARD AND COMMERCIAL

Use an alternate route or expect delays until the roadway can be cleared (usually about 30 – 45 minutes).Please #moveover For a real-time look at Hernando County Traffic Accidents and Responses – please visit the following link: https://www.hernandosheriff.org/applications/cadinternetportal/
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy