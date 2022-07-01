ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

1 dead after York County SC crash outside of Rock Hill, trooper says

By Andrew Dys
The Herald
The Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vuGOx_0gSTDbcy00

One person has died after a collision between two SUVs Friday in York County outside of Rock Hill, police and emergency officials said.

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of Porter Road and Barringer Road, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol .

The area is south of Interstate 77 Exit 75.

One of the drivers died at Piedmont Medical Center hospital after the wreck, Miller said.

That driver has not yet been identified by the York County Coroner’s Office .

The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt, Miller said.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Department of Public Safety and the coroner’s office.

The fatality is the 11th on York County roads in 2022, statistics from the public safety department show.

The Herald

The Herald

Rock Hill, SC
1K+
Followers
74
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald is the leading source of local news, information and advertising for residents in the greater Rock Hill, S.C., area, which includes York, Chester, and parts of Lancaster counties.

 https://www.heraldonline.com/

