1 dead after York County SC crash outside of Rock Hill, trooper says

One person has died after a collision between two SUVs Friday in York County outside of Rock Hill, police and emergency officials said.

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of Porter Road and Barringer Road, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol .

The area is south of Interstate 77 Exit 75.

One of the drivers died at Piedmont Medical Center hospital after the wreck, Miller said.

That driver has not yet been identified by the York County Coroner’s Office .

The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt, Miller said.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Department of Public Safety and the coroner’s office.

The fatality is the 11th on York County roads in 2022, statistics from the public safety department show.