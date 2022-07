The community around Koffman Drive in Hopkinsville celebrated and honored the memory of Judy Sowell with a proclamation and block party Saturday afternoon. Sowell—also known as “the Bread Lady”–was an active member in the community, serving on many boards, volunteering with multiple agencies and retiring from BB&T Bank after 36 years of employment. Christian County Judge-Executive Steve Tribble read the proclamation, detailing Sowell’s years of volunteerism and her impacts on the community as a whole.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY