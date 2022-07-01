ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Nottingham Forest sign winger Brennan Johnson to new four-year deal after being linked with Tottenham and Newcastle

By Graeme Bryce, Kealan Hughes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0odraX_0gSTD7QX00

BRENNAN JOHNSON has capped a sensational season for club and country by signing a bumper new four-year deal with Nottingham Forest.

Johnson, who has been with the club since he was eight, scored 19 goals and provided ten assists to end Forest's 23-year-wait to return to the Prem - before helping Wales qualify for their first World Cup finals for 64 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17gW7N_0gSTD7QX00
Brennan Johnson has signed a new four-year contract extension at Nottingham Forest Credit: Ritchie Sumpter/News Images

His form led him to pick up the Championship Young Player of the Year award and sparked interest from several Premier League clubs.

Brentford are long-term suitors while Newcastle, Leeds, Leicester and Tottenham were also interested in the Welshman.

But Johnson has stayed loyal to Forest after dreaming of playing for the club in the top-flight.

Johnson said of his new deal: "Just wanted to say that firstly the support that I’ve felt from the fans last season was unbelievable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h3ZPs_0gSTD7QX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o5Om5_0gSTD7QX00

"Playing for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League was always my dream growing up and now it’s going to happen.

“It has been an unbelievable journey from the Academy to the first team and I want to thank the manager, all the staff and the whole board for believing in me and giving me the confidence to go out on the pitch and show what I can do.

“I’m really excited for this new season and feeling the energy from the fans out on the City Ground which I’m sure will be something special.”

Steve Cooper, who turned down an £18million bid from Brentford for Johnston last season, said: “Brennan was instrumental in our success last year and he’s got the potential to make a big impact in our return to the Premier League.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

“He’s spent his entire footballing life with Nottingham Forest and everyone at the club is very proud at what he’s achieved to date.

"However, at just 21-years-old, his best days are ahead of him and he has a very high ceiling at what he could achieve.

"With that in mind, we’re all delighted that he has committed himself to Nottingham Forest long-term.”

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Liverpool Player Klopp Called 'One Of The Best Midfielders' He's Ever Seen Doesn't Want To Sign A New Contract

Liverpool fans were delighted to hear Mo Salah has put pen to paper on a new deal yesterday, but it would appear his teammate Naby Keita won’t be extending his contract. The Guinea international, who Jurgen Klopp once called 'one of the best midfielders' he's ever seen, has struggled to adapt to the demands of the Premier League since his 2018 move from RB Leipzig.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Eddie Nketiah Scores Hat-trick As Arsenal Thump Ipswich Town

Eddie Nketiah kicked off Arsenal's pre-season campaign with a 35-minute hat-trick in a 5-1 victory against Ipswich Town. The friendly was held behind closed doors at London Colney, this afternoon. The Gunners lined up versus Ipswich in their first outing of the 2022/23 pre-season, taking on the Sky Bet League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brennan Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nottingham Forest#New Deal#Wales#Tottenham#Academy#The City Ground
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Trezeguet: Egypt forward joins Trabzonspor from Aston Villa

Turkish Super Lig champions Trabzonspor have signed Egypt forward Trezeguet from Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee. The 27-year-old spent the second half of last season in Turkey with top-flight side Istanbul Basaksehir. Trezeguet scored nine goals in 64 appearances for Villa after joining the Premier League club from Kasimpasa...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report – Two London clubs want Juventus flop

Moise Kean looks destined for a return to the Premier League after his poor season back at Juventus. He re-joined the Bianconeri last summer from Everton on an initial loan deal, and he has remained one of the club’s main attackers. However, his goal return is poor, and the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
559K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy