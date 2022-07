SEATTLE — A man was in critical condition after he went underwater while in Green Lake and was submerged for nearly 15 minutes, authorities said Sunday. The 25-year-old man, who was not immediately identified, was rushed for treatment to Harborview Medical Center after being pulled from the water shortly before 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the Seattle Fire Department said.

