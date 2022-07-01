Intoxicated Wrong-Way Driver Sentenced to Fifteen Years

NORTH HARRIS COUNTY – A pool party turned deadly has left two families in mourning as they work to find the person responsible for killing their teenage sons. “People are killing people, and they just don’t care. It’s not fair! I shouldn’t have to bury my child at the age of 17,” mother DeeDee Denman said.
Two burglars in separate cases were sentenced in the Grimes County District Court. Jared Talley was sentenced to 15 years in prison for Burglary of a Habitation for a case from April 1, 2020. Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a home on County Road 213 south of Richards....
A shooting in Houston, Texas, left a 5-year-old dead and an 8-year-old wounded when the vehicle they were riding in came under gunfire as it stopped at an intersection early Sunday morning. Speaking to reporters at the scene, Houston Police Assistant Chief Chandra Hatcher said officers received several phone calls...
Just after 8:30-am Sunday morning, Caney Creek firefighters were sitting down to breakfast at their Station 86 on FM 1314 near Bert Brown. They heard a loud crash followed by a large bang from something hitting the station. As they went to investigate they found a Ford F-150 that was totally destroyed sitting on FM 1314 in front of the station. One male was out walking around. Two males had been ejected and were deceased on the scene. Another male who was ejected was in critical condition. MCHD responded to the scene and confirmed the two deceased males. The other male who was ejected was transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe. The male who was walking was also transported to HCA Conroe in critical but stable condition. FM 1314 was closed until noon as DPS investigated the crash. They were able to determine the F-15o was northbound on FM 1314 when for unknown reasons it crossed the center line and struck a traffic signal pole with a concrete base. The impact ripped the vehicle open. The driver’s door was thrown close to 300 feet hitting the fire station wall just outside the truck bays. It is unknown the reason for all the crashes at this location as several crosses line the road from previous fatal crashes. Montgomery County Forensics responded to the scene. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the driver and front-seat passenger to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot multiple times after crashing into another man's parked car, according to investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The shooting occurred outside of an apartment complex near 5400 Timber Creek Place around 2:50 a.m. Saturday. Deputies were responding to the call...
A Brazos County jail inmate waiting to go to state prison is accused of biting a detention officer. The officer went to the hospital for treatment of the bite to his rib area. According to the sheriff’s office arrest report, security video showed the inmate head-butting the officer in the face before biting him.
HOUSTON - A child is dead and another was seriously injured during a drive-by shooting in north Houston overnight Saturday. Officials said it happened around 1 a.m. when responding officers were called to the 13500 block of Northborough Dr. in the Greater Greenspoint area. Initially, responding officers did not find any victims, suspects, or witnesses but about 15 minutes later, the Houston Police Department was notified about two children who were shot, and taken to an area hospital.
1045PM-Harris County units are just arriving at 333 Airtex with three kids shot, two critical, deputy doing CPR on one. Multiple shots are still being fired and calling assist the officer for crowd control. 10:47 Assist the officer needs more officers to crowd control. Kimberly Point Apartments.
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Kaitlin Armstrong, the woman accused of killing cyclist Moriah Wilson, is back in Texas Saturday, days after she was captured in Costa Rica. Armstrong was booked in the Harris County Jail on Saturday. U.S. Marshals said she will remain there until she is transferred to Austin.
HOUSTON – A man is now in custody after barricading himself with a 9-year-old inside a northeast Harris County motel following a lengthy police chase south of Houston, according to deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office. HCSO Sgt. Zigmont said a deputy noticed a police chase involving officers...
HOUSTON - A Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Deputy is under internal review after being caught on camera appearing to taunt a group of cyclists using his cruiser. Around 10 p.m. Thursday night, the precinct 1 deputy was caught on camera slamming on his brakes while driving amidst a large group of cyclists, appearing to cause one of the riders to hit the back of his cruiser. Another video shows the cruiser swerving through a group of cyclists seemingly chasing one of the cyclists.
HOUSTON – A man has been charged after leaving a 4-month-old baby at a bar in northwest Houston Wednesday, court documents said. Derrick Johnson Jr., 22, was charged with abandoning and endangering a child with intent to return. He was also charged with two counts of aggravated assault to a family member, and an assault family violence charge from a previous incident, court documents said.
Two teens in Texas were killed after a pool party turned violent on Friday night. A press release from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office states that deputies responded to a shooting on Friday night at 10:40 p.m. in Houston where multiple people were shot. Deputies described the scene as...
HOUSTON - Officials say a standoff with a barricaded man inside an east Houston motel with a child inside the room, ended peacefully. The entire incident first began a little before 9:30 a.m. when officers got a call about Webster PD engaged in a chase with a man driving a stolen vehicle. The Harris County Sheriff's Office and Harris Co. Constables Pct. 3 assisted in the pursuit.
Just after 8 PM Saturday evening, a truck pulling a trailer came over the hill on I-45 southbound at FM 1375 at highway speed and struck a passenger car with 4 adults and 2 children inside. THe vehicle was moving very slow on a flat tire with flashers on but in the moving lane of traffic attempting to make the next exit. The vehicle was pushed over 300 feet after impact. 911 callers reported that the occupants were trapped and critically injured. The New Waverly Fire Department crew on duty at the New Waverly station responded immediately and soon arrived to find both vehicles heavily damaged and multiple critically injured victims. The first of several Walker County EMS crews soon arrived, while 911 Dispatchers called for multiple medical helicopters to land on the freeway. An additional New Waverly crew from the station on Hwy 75 arrived and together Firefighters and EMS crews began extricating the trapped victims from the car, including three adults who went into cardiac arrest on the scene. CPR was initiated on all three, with one adult eventually pronounced deceased, while the other two were transported to area hospitals. The remaining adult and both children were each flown by medical helicopters with serious injuries. An Engine company from the Huntsville Fire Department coordinated the landing zone for three helicopters and multiple law enforcement units responded along with TxDOT to secure the scene and begin the crash investigation.
