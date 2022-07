WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds gathered Sunday at Williston Central school Sunday for the annual library book sale. The book sale is a fan favorite for many reasons, but mainly because of the way it has provided the community with extremely affordable book options for over 40 years. It also raises money for the Dorothy Alling Memorial Library. This was the first year that the sale was able to be back in the school gym since the pandemic, and library volunteers say it was great to see everyone come together for a good cause.

WILLISTON, VT ・ 8 HOURS AGO