ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

4th of July Fireworks Celebration

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — During this time of year, people will celebrate...

www.mocomotive.com

Comments / 0

Related
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office statement on Fireworks

THE WOODLANDS, TX — We understand that many residents are concerned about the use of fireworks, especially in those parts of the county that have not seen any recent rainfall. In Texas, Counties are limited to the authority given to them by the State legislature. Under current law, Montgomery County…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Burning Regulations in Montgomery County Prohibit Residential and Commercial Refuse Burning

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- With the July 4th Holiday Weekend well underway, Montgomery County Fire Officials are urging residents to use caution and avoid discharging consumer fireworks in areas that did not benefit from the recent rainfall. While some parts of the County east of I-45 saw rainfall this week, most of the rest of Montgomery County ranges from being classified as either “unusually dry” or in “moderate drought”.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Montgomery County, TX
Government
County
Montgomery County, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

NO BURN BAN IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY-DO NOT CALL 911 FOR FIREWORKS

FIREWORKS ARE LEGAL EXCEPT IN SOME CITIES WITHIN THEIR CITY LIMITS. 911 OPERATORS ARE GETTING SLAMMED WITH 911 CALLS OVER FIREWORKS. THIS IS NOT AN EMERGENCY AND CAUSING DELAYS IN TAKING REAL EMERGENCY CALLS. MONTGOMERY COUNTY IS ONE OF THE ONLY COUNTIES WITH RESTRICTIONS ON BURNING. THAT IS THE MAIN...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Flags unfurled ahead of July Fourth in Conroe

Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts from around Montgomery County placed several hundred American flags around the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Park ahead of the Fourth of July weekend on Friday. The park, at Interstate 45 and Texas 105, was shaped by former United States Marine Corps Cpl. Jimmie Edwards III. Edwards, who also served as county judge, began his effort to move and expand the park in 2017. The park honors all veterans who have served and those killed in action.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

State authorities investigating drowning at state park in Walker County

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department tells KBTX it is investigating a drowning at one of its parks this holiday weekend. Kirk McDonnell says a victim was recovered Sunday morning at Huntsville State Park. The Montgomery County Police Reporter says divers from Huntsville Fire Department and…
WALKER COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Of July#Tx#Mcso
bluebonnetnews.com

Tracing History: The Seven Courthouses of Liberty County

Upon establishing the Municipality of Liberty in 1831, Jose Francisco Madero designated several plazas or squares, according to Mexican law, including a square measuring 120 varas (333.33 feet) on each side for the Casa Consistorial or Court House. In Madero’s report of the election of the officers of the Ayuntamiento of the Villa de la Santissima Trinidad de la Libertad (later Liberty), which was communicated to the Chief of the Department of Bexar in May of 1831, he referenced the “Court Room of the Town of Liberty.”
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
mocomotive.com

FIREWORKS BELIEVED TO BE CAUSE OF CONROE FIRE

Saturday, just before midnight Caney Creek was dispatched to a grass and woods fire said to have been caused by fireworks. While en route the call was upgraded to a camper and well house on fire and spreading to the woods. North Montgomery …. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fireworks-believed-to-be-cause-of-conroe-fire/
CONROE, TX
fox26houston.com

Grass fire puts stop to firework show at Cypress church

CYPRESS, Texas - A night of fun and excitement soon turned frightening after a fireworks show at a church in Cypress Friday night resulted in a grass fire nearby. The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office says it was called around 10 p.m. for a grass fire in a field adjacent to Second Baptist Church on Northwest Freeway. Cy-Fair FD assisted in getting the flames under control.
CYPRESS, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SPLENDORA DEDICATES MONUMENT FOR OUR MILITARY HEROS

Saturday morning the City of Splendora came together for a City Picnic complete with vendors and things to do for the children. In addition, the city dedicated a monument in honor of all the Veterans and those serving in the military along with the ones who lost their lives fighting for our country. The Hernandez family were large contributors to the monument and also lost their son Marine LCpl Hernandez last July in Okinawa, Japan in an off-duty accident at Camp Hensen.
SPLENDORA, TX
mocomotive.com

WOMAN CRITICAL AFTER FM 1314 HEADON CRASH

Just before 3:30 pm, calls started coming into Montgomery County 911 reporting a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler and roll-over crash on FM 1314 south of Exxon Road. Caney Creek Fire was first on scene and reported an 18-wheeler with heavy …. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/woman-critical-after-fm-1314-headon-crash/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TEEN DROWNS IN SAN JACINTO RIVER IN KINGWOOD

Just before 8:00 pm, a 16-year-old teen was swimming with several others in the San Jacinto River just above Lake Houston at East End Park in Kingwood. He was swimming back from one of the small islands back to the shore when his friends realized he was no longer with them. The area was extremely crowded and included several boats. Many of those boats had loud music which would have made it impossible to hear a call for help. Houston Fire Department was notified and responded with a rescue boat, and rescue swimmers. Just after 9 pm they turned it over to Houston Police and considered it a recovery effort. From East End Park it was extremely hard to get back to the river on the narrow, unmarked trails. Houston Police Marine Division along with Game Wardens from Texas Parks and Wildlife will resume the search in the morning using divers and side-scan sonar in an attempt to locate the teen. The deepest point where he drowns is approximately fifteen-feet with the river moving very slow with no recent measurable rainfall. Family and friends gathered as firefighters and police searched the area.
HOUSTON, TX
thevindicator.com

Liberty County communities to celebrate 4th of July

America will celebrate its 246th birthday this weekend, and several local communities will be hosting patriotic fireworks displays to join in on the festivities. On Sunday, July 3, the City of Cleveland and the Cleveland Unity Committee will be holding their annual show at Cleveland Indian Stadium, with gates opening at 7:30 pm, and the show itself will begin after dusk.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy