ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, TX

Montgomery to hire archaeological team to locate 160-year-old graves of infants

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Montgomery is moving forward with the purchase land on the...

www.mocomotive.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocomotive.com

State authorities investigating drowning at state park in Walker County

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department tells KBTX it is investigating a drowning at one of its parks this holiday weekend. Kirk McDonnell says a victim was recovered Sunday morning at Huntsville State Park. The Montgomery County Police Reporter says divers from Huntsville Fire Department and…
WALKER COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

BODY RECOVERED AT HUNTSVILLE STATE PARK

The body of a male who drowned Sunday morning at the Huntsville State Park has been recovered a short time ago. Divers from Huntsville Fire Department and North Montgomery County Fire Department responded to the scene along with New Waverly with their side-scan sonar. They were able to quickly locate the adult male. Texas Parks and Wildlife is investigating.
mocomotive.com

Burning Regulations in Montgomery County Prohibit Residential and Commercial Refuse Burning

THE WOODLANDS, TX — With the July 4th Holiday Weekend well underway, Montgomery County Fire Officials are urging residents to use caution and avoid discharging consumer fireworks in areas that did not benefit from the recent rainfall. While some parts of the County east of I-45 saw rainfall this week, most of the rest of Montgomery County ranges from being classified as either “unusually dry” or in “moderate drought”.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

NO BURN BAN IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY-DO NOT CALL 911 FOR FIREWORKS

FIREWORKS ARE LEGAL EXCEPT IN SOME CITIES WITHIN THEIR CITY LIMITS. 911 OPERATORS ARE GETTING SLAMMED WITH 911 CALLS OVER FIREWORKS. THIS IS NOT AN EMERGENCY AND CAUSING DELAYS IN TAKING REAL EMERGENCY CALLS. MONTGOMERY COUNTY IS ONE OF THE…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/no-burn-ban-in-montgomery-county-do-not-call-911-for-fireworks/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Montgomery, TX
Montgomery, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
mocomotive.com

WOMAN CRITICAL AFTER FM 1314 HEADON CRASH

Just before 3:30 pm, calls started coming into Montgomery County 911 reporting a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler and roll-over crash on FM 1314 south of Exxon Road. Caney Creek Fire was first on scene and reported an 18-wheeler with heavy …. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/woman-critical-after-fm-1314-headon-crash/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Recovery efforts underway after 16-year-old drowns swimming in San Jacinto River

HOUSTON - What began as a group of friends swimming in the San Jacinto River turned frightening after a 16-year-old reportedly drowned. Officials said just before 8 p.m. the 16-year-old was swimming with several others in the San Jacinto River, just above Lake Houston at East End Park in Kingwood. He was reportedly swimming back from one of the small islands back to the shore when his friends realized he was no longer with them.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Memorial Hermann-GoHealth Urgent Cares Officially Launch

HOUSTON, TX – Ten Memorial Hermann urgent care centers reopen today under a new partnership with GoHealth – just in time for the busy Fourth of July weekend. The Memorial Hermann-GoHealth Urgent Care centers will be staffed and led by Memorial Hermann clinicians, who will provide in-person and virtual care services seven days a week. Each site can see the whole family, ages 6 months and older, with additional pediatric expertise for infants and up at the West University pediatric location. Patients will have access to a wide array of services for non-life-threatening conditions at all Urgent Care locations. The centers will also provide X-ray services, COVID-19 testing and treatment, sports physicals for kids and more.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infants#On The Corner#Www#Https#Php
mocomotive.com

FIREWORKS BELIEVED TO BE CAUSE OF CONROE FIRE

Saturday, just before midnight Caney Creek was dispatched to a grass and woods fire said to have been caused by fireworks. While en route the call was upgraded to a camper and well house on fire and spreading to the woods. North Montgomery …. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fireworks-believed-to-be-cause-of-conroe-fire/
CONROE, TX
springhappenings.com

Grass Fire in Median Between I-45 Mainlanes and Feeder Road

The Spring Fire Department is responding to a reported grass fire in the median between the mainlanes and feeder road. The fire is on the southbound mainlanes of I-45 near Spring Cypress. Smoke visible via Houston Transtar. Expect minor traffic delays. —————— Incident Type: Grass/Woods Fire...
SPRING, TX
mocomotive.com

Flags unfurled ahead of July Fourth in Conroe

Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts from around Montgomery County placed several hundred American flags around the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Park ahead of the Fourth of July weekend on Friday. The park, at Interstate 45 and Texas 105, was shaped by former United States Marine Corps Cpl. Jimmie Edwards III. Edwards, who also served as county judge, began his effort to move and expand the park in 2017. The park honors all veterans who have served and those killed in action.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Austin

Kaitlin Armstrong arrives in Houston after arrest in Costa Rica, bond set at $3.5M

According to online records, Armstrong was booked into a Harris County jail Sunday morning, July 3, under two charges - murder and theft. Her total bond is set at $3,503,500. Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, who was arrested in Costa Rica for her suspected involvement in the murder of cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson, arrived in Houston Saturday.
mocomotive.com

ROWDY HAYDEN AWARDED

This week Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Rowdy Hayden received the “Best Practice Award” at the 78th JPCA of Texas Education Conference in College Station, out of 780 Constables in Texas. The “Best Practices Award” is awarde…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/rowdy-hayden-awarded/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

1 child dead, another injured during drive-by shooting in north Houston

HOUSTON - A child is dead and another was seriously injured during a drive-by shooting in north Houston overnight Saturday. Officials said it happened around 1 a.m. when responding officers were called to the 13500 block of Northborough Dr. in the Greater Greenspoint area. Initially, responding officers did not find any victims, suspects, or witnesses but about 15 minutes later, the Houston Police Department was notified about two children who were shot, and taken to an area hospital.
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Tracing History: The Seven Courthouses of Liberty County

Upon establishing the Municipality of Liberty in 1831, Jose Francisco Madero designated several plazas or squares, according to Mexican law, including a square measuring 120 varas (333.33 feet) on each side for the Casa Consistorial or Court House. In Madero’s report of the election of the officers of the Ayuntamiento of the Villa de la Santissima Trinidad de la Libertad (later Liberty), which was communicated to the Chief of the Department of Bexar in May of 1831, he referenced the “Court Room of the Town of Liberty.”
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy