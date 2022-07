Dr. Willie Morrow, a well-known San Diego-based hair care pioneer, died at his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 22. He was 82. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Cheryl Morrow, his daughter, said the salon her father established in San Diego in 1959 and the hair products he invented in the 1960s and ‘70s came from his desire to serve the Black community by making resources available in their neighborhoods.

