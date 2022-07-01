ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery County takes steps to protect 6,000 acre preserve from development

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery County commissioners rubber stamped their...

Burning Regulations in Montgomery County Prohibit Residential and Commercial Refuse Burning

THE WOODLANDS, TX — With the July 4th Holiday Weekend well underway, Montgomery County Fire Officials are urging residents to use caution and avoid discharging consumer fireworks in areas that did not benefit from the recent rainfall. While some parts of the County east of I-45 saw rainfall this week, most of the rest of Montgomery County ranges from being classified as either “unusually dry” or in “moderate drought”.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

NO BURN BAN IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY-DO NOT CALL 911 FOR FIREWORKS

FIREWORKS ARE LEGAL EXCEPT IN SOME CITIES WITHIN THEIR CITY LIMITS. 911 OPERATORS ARE GETTING SLAMMED WITH 911 CALLS OVER FIREWORKS. THIS IS NOT AN EMERGENCY AND CAUSING DELAYS IN TAKING REAL EMERGENCY CALLS. MONTGOMERY COUNTY IS ONE OF THE ONLY COUNTIES WITH RESTRICTIONS ON BURNING. THAT IS THE MAIN...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office statement on Fireworks

THE WOODLANDS, TX — We understand that many residents are concerned about the use of fireworks, especially in those parts of the county that have not seen any recent rainfall. In Texas, Counties are limited to the authority given to them by the State legislature. Under current law, Montgomery County…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County commissioners commit to preserving Cook’s Branch Conservancy

Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley presented a resolution that memorialized the county’s commitment to minimizing construction in the Cook’s Branch Conservancy. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County commissioners memorialized a commitment to not constructing roadways in the Cook’s Branch Conservancy with a resolution signed at a June 28 session….
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Commissioners Court notebook: Mental health funding, border enforcement budget

Montgomery County commissioners set aside American Rescue Plan Act funds for behavioral health services at a June 28 session. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) At a June 28 commissioners court session, Montgomery County commissioners declined a proposed 10-year tax abatement and committed to not developing roadways through Cook’s Branch Conservancy.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

State authorities investigating drowning at state park in Walker County

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department tells KBTX it is investigating a drowning at one of its parks this holiday weekend. Kirk McDonnell says a victim was recovered Sunday morning at Huntsville State Park. The Montgomery County Police Reporter says divers from Huntsville Fire Department and…
WALKER COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Tracing History: The Seven Courthouses of Liberty County

Upon establishing the Municipality of Liberty in 1831, Jose Francisco Madero designated several plazas or squares, according to Mexican law, including a square measuring 120 varas (333.33 feet) on each side for the Casa Consistorial or Court House. In Madero’s report of the election of the officers of the Ayuntamiento of the Villa de la Santissima Trinidad de la Libertad (later Liberty), which was communicated to the Chief of the Department of Bexar in May of 1831, he referenced the “Court Room of the Town of Liberty.”
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Fireworks display at NW Harris County church ignites 3-acre grass fire, firefighters say

Firefighters in northwest Harris County had put out a grass fire ignited by fireworks at an event that took place in Cypress Friday night. According to Cy-Fair Fire Department Lt. James Singleton, firefighters were on scene supporting a 4th of July fireworks event at Second Baptist Church in Cypress. The fireworks display was conducted by professionals on site.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

WOMAN CRITICAL AFTER FM 1314 HEADON CRASH

Just before 3:30 pm, calls started coming into Montgomery County 911 reporting a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler and roll-over crash on FM 1314 south of Exxon Road. Caney Creek Fire was first on scene and reported an 18-wheeler with heavy …. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/woman-critical-after-fm-1314-headon-crash/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Animal Shelter is out of space!

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Montgomery County Animal Shelter (“MCAS”) is over capacity, particularly with dogs that are having to be housed two to a kennel. As we continue to receive dogs and cats daily, we desperately need our community’s help getting pets out of the shelter. We are asking for help from adopters, fosters and our rescue partners! Currently all pet adoption fees are waived and all adoptable pets will be vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped and spayed or neutered. Summer is always a difficult time for our shelter and we ask everyone to tell your family, friends and coworkers that the Montgomery County Animal Shelter needs their help. We encourage you to foster one of our animals or join our volunteer team – daily dog walkers are always needed. We appreciate all who have adopted, fostered, volunteer or simply helped to spread the word that the shelter needs its’ community’s help. Every bit of help we receive directly benefits the animals.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Memorial Hermann-GoHealth Urgent Cares Officially Launch

HOUSTON, TX – Ten Memorial Hermann urgent care centers reopen today under a new partnership with GoHealth – just in time for the busy Fourth of July weekend. The Memorial Hermann-GoHealth Urgent Care centers will be staffed and led by Memorial Hermann clinicians, who will provide in-person and virtual care services seven days a week. Each site can see the whole family, ages 6 months and older, with additional pediatric expertise for infants and up at the West University pediatric location. Patients will have access to a wide array of services for non-life-threatening conditions at all Urgent Care locations. The centers will also provide X-ray services, COVID-19 testing and treatment, sports physicals for kids and more.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 07/01/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 7-01-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 6-28-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

