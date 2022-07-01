ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Iowans' July 4th Festivities Could Be Washed Out

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowan's outdoor plans could be washed out this weekend. The National Weather Service is predicting on and off showers throughout the weekend. Meteorologist Alex...

whoradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Fourth Of July Weather: High Heat/Humidity, Chance Of Thunderstorms

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa’s Fourth of July weather includes high heat and humidity and a chance for thunderstorms. Severe weather is possible in central and northern Iowa this morning between 7:00 and 10:00 a-m. Once the storms pass through, a warm south wind is expected to push heat index values into the 105-degree range in the afternoon. A heat advisory will be in effect after 1:00 p-m for the southwest half of the state. Meteorologists say the heat and humidity could lead to the second round of storms this evening. Central and western Iowa will have clear skies – good for watching fireworks displays.
DES MOINES, IA
klin.com

Heat Advisory Midday Monday Through Tuesday Evening

…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY…. Heat index values up to 108 expected are expected across portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of...
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa Sees Drought Expansion

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa drought conditions are expanding for another week. The new National Drought Monitor map shows extreme drought in Northwest Iowa's Woodbury and Plymouth counties. "Parts of Northwest Iowa are, just for the month of June, the whole region's about 50 percent of normal rainfall. In the...
IOWA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Iowa : “Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Iowa, USA

If you’re looking for a vacation destination that offers a variety of activities, look no further than Iowa, United States. Iowa’s active city life, combined with its mix of suburban and rural communities, is sure to leave you satisfied. You can enjoy the big-city thrill of the city or the serenity of nature in one of the many state parks. The state’s largest caves are found in the Maquoketa Caves State Park, a National Register of Historic Places site.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
KCCI.com

Heat & humidity set up shop most of next week

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Mainly dry weather continues through Sunday. Storms more likely early morning of the Fourth. Heat & humidity set up shop most of next week. Forecast Discussion. We're still under the influence of high pressure with clouds/storms remaining both north and...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa Sweet Corn Harvest expected to be a little late

RADCLIFFE, Iowa (KCCI) - One local farmer says sweet corn will be just as tasty as always, but it won’t be available for a week to 10 days later than usual KCCI’s Marcus McIntosh reports. “It was so wet this spring that it got put in late. So...
RADCLIFFE, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Corn tar spot confirmed in central Iowa

The corn disease tar spot has been confirmed in central Iowa. Iowa State University Extension plant pathologist Alison Robertson says the detection occurred June 29th in a seed company plot in Marshall County. “And it was confirmed in an industry plant disease clinic on the morning of the 30th.”. She...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Has Most Patriotic Place Names Of Four States In Region

Sheldon, Iowa — As we prepare to celebrate the 4th of July, we’re looking at which area states have the most patriotic names. It’s a little contest that our news partner, KELO Radio decided to do. Hands down, Iowa had the most names of cities or counties...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washed Out#Severe Weather#Iowans#U S Drought Monitor
rcreader.com

African American Museum of Iowa Brings National Attention to Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA (July 1, 2022) — The African American Museum of Iowa’s $5M capital campaign was mentioned in a segment on Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC. The show’s segment “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell” featured host Seth Meyers delivering the set up: “The African American Museum of Iowa is planning a $5M renovation” and comedian Amber Ruffin the punch line: “That’s how much it costs to pick it up and put it anywhere else.” While Meyers’s and Ruffin's quip played for laughs, the African American Museum of Iowa is indeed embarking on a $5M capital campaign — not intended to move the Museum — but to make necessary and timely renovations as the City of Cedar Rapids’ flood control system impacts the Museum’s facility, surrounding area, and operations.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
3 News Now

Your guide to Iowa’s new laws in 2022

Schools are no longer able to mandate vaccines, unemployment benefits last 10 fewer weeks, and Iowans can be charged with elder abuse starting Friday, July 1, as many of laws from the Iowa Legislature’s 2022 session take effect. These may be the final changes to Iowa law coming in...
KCCI.com

Iowa becomes first state in Midwest to launch Rail Explorers

BOONE, Iowa — By the end of July, Boone will be the first midwestern town to launch Rail Explorers. The custom-built explorers highlight new pedal-powered rail technology and provide a new way to experience the railroad. The Rail Explorers feature a custom-built electric motor, aimed at making the activity...
siouxlandnews.com

Iowa changes ATV & UTV laws July 1st

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Starting on July 1st, all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility terrain vehicle (UTV) users will now be able to ride in any of Iowa’s 99 counties, with a few restrictions. The bill legalizes the use of these vehicles on a limited number of roadways. Sioux...
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
KCRG.com

Several new laws go into effect in Iowa Friday

Brain and Courtlin with KHAK joins KCRG to talk about new restaurants that have opened in eastern Iowa. 'Race for the Space' to give beginner entrepreneurs their big break in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance is hosting "Race for the Space" to give...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Kat Kountry 105

Iowa Grown Sweet Corn Will Be Hard to Find This 4th of July

Many Iowans will tell you it isn't summer until you've had your first taste of sweet corn. While stores will often import corn from other states, Iowa-grown sweet corn is something special. We all have our favorite stands that we visit for the sweetest varieties of corn. For the first time in years, Iowa-grown sweet corn is going to be hard to come by this holiday weekend.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

New Iowa laws bring big changes to child care, unemployment

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new fiscal year started on Friday, with state departments dealing with new budgets. There are also several new laws that are officially in place as of July 1. There are big changes to the state’s unemployment system. The amount of weeks one is able...
IOWA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus paymentsof $1,400 for thousands in Iowa

Thousands of residents in Johnson County, Iowa will soon see stimulus checks worth $1,400. Around 2,500 families in the county will see the stimulus payments as a form of pandemic relief. $1.5 million dollars have been set aside and will be used from the American Rescue Act to fund the...
kciiradio.com

Upcoming Fireworks Displays in Southeast Iowa

There are several opportunities to view fireworks this upcoming Holiday weekend. Saturday July 2, the Richland Community Club will host a show from Alumni Park. Sunday July 3, Richmond Sons of AmVets Squadron #107 will light off from the AmVets Building. On Independence Day, July 4, several towns will be...
WELLMAN, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy