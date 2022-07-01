ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Scattered showers, isolated storms Friday night

By Dontae Jones
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND (WJW) – Scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms around tonight. Take the rain gear/umbrella with you if you’re headed out. Any isolated storm has the chance of...

fox8.com

cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio weather: 19 First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio will enjoy plenty of sunshine for Monday. Below is the latest 19 First Alert Forecast:. Tonight: Fair Skies. Lows: Mid 60s. July Fourth: Mainly sunny early with increasing clouds and highs around 90. Tuesday: Humid with showers and storms. Highs: Low-Mid 80s. Tuesday is...
Cleveland News - Fox 8

4th of July weekend plans? Here’s the forecast

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Expect a beautiful weekend in Northeast Ohio as the cold front has passed and the rain has cleared. This evening, temperatures slip through the 70s. We will be slightly cooler than average on Sunday. Sunny and hot for Independence Day with temperatures near 90. After the...
WKYC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for several parts of Northeast Ohio until 8:45 p.m.

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for several parts of Northeast Ohio until 8:45 p.m. on Friday night. At 8:04 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from six miles south of Ravenna to near Green, moving southeast at 25 miles per hour. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible along with penny-size hail. Damage to trees and power lines is also possible.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Erie, Ottawa, Sandusky by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Erie; Ottawa; Sandusky The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ottawa County in northwestern Ohio Erie County in north central Ohio Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 559 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Genoa to near Gibsonburg to near Fremont, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Sandusky, Fremont, Port Clinton, Kelleys Island, Put-In-Bay, Bellevue, Clyde, Oak Harbor, Gibsonburg, Genoa, Woodville, Elmore, Green Springs, Northern Milan, Castalia, Ballville, Catawba Island, Marblehead, Bay View and Lindsey. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather
