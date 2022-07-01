ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayre, PA

Man gets 9-23 months for sexually assaulting two Sayre boys

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jjAbR_0gSTAJ2d00

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – A Central New York man who pled guilty to indecent assault of two boys under the age of 13 in Sayre has been sentenced to up to two years in jail.

Timothy Waite, 40, of Rome, N.Y. has been sentenced to 9-23 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for two counts of Indecent Assault of someone less than 13 years old, a 1st-degree misdemeanor, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office. He will also have a probation term of two years and will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Waite was arrested last fall after Bradford County Children and Youth received a complaint in August 2021. He was accused of exposing himself and touching the genitals of two boys who were between the ages of 3 and 6 years old between 2014 and 2016. He originally faced the additional charges of Corruption of Minors and Indecent Exposure.

Waite pled guilty to the Indecent Assault charges on April 11, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1

Man arrested in Schuyler County after violating order of protection

A Pennsylvania man was arrested after violating an order of protection. According to a news release, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joseph F. Derenzo, 31, of Pennsylvania for criminal contempt. Derenzo was picked up from Tioga County Jail and transported to Schuyler County to be held for arraignment.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Caretaker allegedly threatens child with belt at school

Williamsport, Pa. — Several witnesses told State Police investigators they saw a student caretaker carrying a belt in his hand or threatening a child with it. Reginald Gallman, 55, was assigned to a six-year-old student at Donald E. Schick Elementary School and was walking down a hallway with them on May 31. The child fell to the floor which led Gallman to remove his belt and threaten to hit them with it, police said. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WETM 18 News

Sayre woman sentenced for Aggravated Assault

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — A woman from Sayre has been sentenced to incarceration for 14 to 60 months after her December 14, 2021 arrest in which a child was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and placed on a ventilator with a brain injury, according to the Bradford County DA’s office. Tabitha Stevens, 26, of Sayre […]
SAYRE, PA
FingerLakes1

Ithaca man arrested on multiple charges

Police located a wanted person on an active bench warrant and felony complaint in Ithaca. According to a news release, the Ithaca Police Department arrested Deon L. Thomas, 35, of Ithaca for criminal possession of stolen property, attempted criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief, petit larceny, and resisting arrest.
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rome, PA
Bradford County, PA
Crime & Safety
Rome, NY
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Sayre, PA
City
Rome, NY
County
Bradford County, PA
State
New York State
Sayre, PA
Crime & Safety
FingerLakes1

Burdett man violates order of protection multiple times

Police say a Burdett man was arrested after violating an order of protection. According to a news release, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Justin J. Ross, 35, of Burdett for criminal contempt. It is alleged that Ross attempted to contact a victim over 150 times while having an...
BURDETT, NY
FingerLakes1

Multiple charges against Montour Falls man after domestic incident

A Montour Falls man was arrested following a domestic incident. According to a news release, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Corey S. Bond, 36, of Montour Falls for criminal obstruction of breathing, assault, criminal mischief, and petit larceny. Charges allege that Bond was involved in a domestic incident...
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
FingerLakes1

Montour Falls man found trespassing again

A Montour Falls man was arrested after a complaint of trespass. According to a news release, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Frank R. Williams 45, of Montour Falls for trespassing. Charges alleged that Williams returned to a property that he was previously found to be trespassing at. Williams...
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
PennLive.com

Pa. man gets up to 12 years in prison for abuse that left a toddler unable to walk or talk

WILLIAMSPORT — A Williamsport man will spend up to 12 years in state prison for causing the brain injuries that left a toddler unable to walk or talk. “It’s a tragic situation all around,” Lycoming County Judge Nancy L. Butts said Friday, when she sentenced Bahteem Raimond Sims, 25, to 6 to 12 years in prison after he pleaded no contest to aggravated assault.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children And Youth#Indecent Assault#Two Boys#Central New York#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Accused of Secretly Recording a Minor

A 29-year-old Seneca Falls man faces a number of felony charges after an investigation involving a child under the age of 13. James Querrie is accused of having sexual contact without a minor in July of last year. He is also accused of recording the minor without their knowledge on several occasions last fall. Querrie is charged with felony sexual abuse and four felony counts of unlawful surveillance.
SENECA FALLS, NY
WETM 18 News

Montour Falls man arrested on assault charges

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) — A man from Montour Falls was arrested following a domestic incident in June where he allegedly obstructed someone’s breathing. According to police, Corey S. Bond, 36, was arrested on June 24, 2022, for an alleged domestic violence incident that took place in the village. Bond was charged with the following: […]
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
Romesentinel.com

Recent state police arrests, June 23 to June 30

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Madison, Herkimer and Oneida counties:. • Joshua M. Koester, 41, of Hobe Sound, Florida, was charged in Vienna on June 30 with third-degree possession of a weapon. • Erik R. Martin, 43, of Clay, Onondaga County, was charged in...
ONEIDA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Man admits holding knife to elderly woman's throat

Danville, Pa. — An 85-year-old woman reportedly told police she was jabbed in the throat by a relative, who had previously used the same knife to threaten her on several occasions. The woman fled her home near the 30 block of Maple Street in Danville on the afternoon of June 23 after the threats were allegedly made. Kevin James Millard then barricaded himself inside the residence as he clutched the knife, police said. ...
DANVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Romesentinel.com

Harassment, mischief among charges in incident at smoke shop

ROME — A 30-year-old man was taken into custody for the second time this week on Thursday for causing damage at Vic’s Smoke Shop on Floyd Avenue in Rome, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Lorenzo Dugger, of Rome, threw a bundle of logs at a...
ROME, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Horseheads man found with drugs, counterfeit money

A Horseheads man was arrested after a vehicle stop. According to a news release, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brian David M. Strong, 40, for criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a forged instrument, and criminally using drug paraphernalia. Charges stem from a vehicle stop...
HORSEHEADS, NY
WWLP

Rome PD charge man with multiple counts of rape

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County has reported that a Rome man has been given multiple rape charges for allegedly having sexual contact with a girl under the age of 17 for several months. After a three-month multi-agency investigation that started back in March, 44-year-old Michael E. Fox […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Wellsburg man arrested for robbing Lawrenceville Adult World

LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (WETM) – A Wellsburg man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at the Lawrenceville Adult World last month, according to police. Joshua Tagliaboski, 33, from Wellsburg was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield for the alleged theft. Police said that on June 19, 2022, Tagliaboski allegedly entered Adult […]
LAWRENCEVILLE, PA
WBRE

Man accused of robbing Adult World while armed

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, TIOGA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State Police said a man brandishing a firearm robbed Adult World and stole various items on June 19. Officials said Joshua Tagliaboski, age 33, entered the business on Route 287, brandished a firearm, assaulted and threatened the clerk, stole various items, and fled. Troopers said further investigation into the incident […]
FL Radio Group

Lodi Man Arrested on Bench Warrant in Seneca Falls

On Friday, at 10:03 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Thomas Rath of Lodi on a Bench Warrant. According to police, the bench warrant was issued out of the Seneca Falls Town Court when Rath failed to appear for his scheduled arraignment on the original charge of Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance.
SENECA FALLS, NY
WBRE

Residents react to death of teen in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)—A gruesome discovery in a Lackawanna County neighborhood on the heels of the holiday weekend. An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old was found dead in Scranton early this morning. Eyewitness News reporter Madonna Mantione spoke to residents who witnessed the commotion that unfolded just hours after two high school graduation ceremonies […]
SCRANTON, PA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy