Man gets 9-23 months for sexually assaulting two Sayre boys

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – A Central New York man who pled guilty to indecent assault of two boys under the age of 13 in Sayre has been sentenced to up to two years in jail.

Timothy Waite, 40, of Rome, N.Y. has been sentenced to 9-23 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for two counts of Indecent Assault of someone less than 13 years old, a 1st-degree misdemeanor, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office. He will also have a probation term of two years and will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Waite was arrested last fall after Bradford County Children and Youth received a complaint in August 2021. He was accused of exposing himself and touching the genitals of two boys who were between the ages of 3 and 6 years old between 2014 and 2016. He originally faced the additional charges of Corruption of Minors and Indecent Exposure.

Waite pled guilty to the Indecent Assault charges on April 11, 2022.