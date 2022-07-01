ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

ETSU: Lambert concert didn’t recover around $500K in costs, but is considered a success

By Ben Gilliam, John Jenco
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kcGv1_0gST9sUS00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a set of documents released to News Channel 11, East Tennessee State University (ETSU) officials said the Miranda Lambert concert hosted on campus in April resulted in roughly half a million dollars in net cost.

The full document can be found below:

Miranda Lambert Info by Murry Lee on Scribd

“The SGA Concert Series is an initiative to support student engagement,” the report reads. “Because this is an investment in the ETSU student experience, our goal is not to recover costs, or realize a profit, on the concert series.”

PREVIOUS: ETSU paid at least $600,000 for Miranda Lambert show, required ‘PG-13’ performance

The event’s expenses were paid from student activity funds, which make up a portion of each student’s tuition each semester. ETSU officials said the large payment was made possible after many student events were placed on hold due to COVID-19 precautions.

“We had money that we had not spent from previous concerts because so many of those were held in a virtual environment. We really wanted to go after a big headline name,” Joe Smith, senior director of ETSU strategic communications, said.

Overall, 11,180 people were in attendance the night of April 29, according to the document. That number is just under 4,000 shy of the University’s expectation of 15,000. The university gave out roughly 3,000 student tickets for free.

The concert revenues break down as follows:

Item Revenue
Ticket Sales $436,010
Concessions $81,000
Parking $17,500
Merchandise $4,700
Total $539,210

Of the over $81,000 in concessions revenue, roughly $60,000 were earned through beer sales. Despite the high volume, ETSU officials said there were no arrests or major incidents throughout the night.

Smith said it was a successful venture as the concert was the first time beer had been sold at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.

“At this time a decision’s not been made when alcohol will be sold at an event in the future. But looking at this, it went very well and we’re very pleased how it went,” Smith said.

Not all of the revenue generated that night will return to the school or SGA fund, however.

“The way the concert was set up, a portion of the money does go to the vendors,” Smith said. “So for example with Sodexo, there would be revenue there. But some of the revenues do come back to the university. So there’s a percentage there that does come back to ETSU, and that money will go into our fund that will support future concert series here at ETSU.”

Patties for the People: Pal’s Sudden Service wins Best Local Burger

The concert’s largest expense by far was Lambert’s appearance fee of $600,000, and revenue totals provided by the school do not cover this initial expense. Production equipment and labor provided by Express AV cost over $132,000, and a field covering system provided by Matrax cost $110,000. Unarmed security cost ETSU nearly $26,000, and public safety officers from nearby police departments made up another $12,600.

The university’s expenses totaled $1,045,254.55 when all factors were accounted for. After accounting for ETSU’s revenue of $539,210, that means a difference of $515,044.55 remained.

School officials said they’re considering the event a success and plan to host other headliners in the future when possible.

“We never went into this with the goal of recouping all our money or to realize a profit,” Smith said. “Our goal for success was just to have a positive experience for the students.”

In a statement to News Channel 11, ETSU Student Government Association President Mason Mosier said, “SGA has never profited off of concerts. In fact, this is one of the first times we have recuperated any cost. To think we made around half of what we spent is incredible news.”

The school doesn’t expect the unique circumstances that made Lambert’s larger fee affordable to repeat themselves for the upcoming semesters, but significant investments into stadium infrastructure like stair construction are intended to make performances easier in the future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

A look at Rocky Fork State Park

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Thompson takes Volunteer win after crazy final lap

BULLS GAP — Philip Thompson weaved his way through a last-lap melee to win Saturday’s Crate Late Model feature at Volunteer Speedway. Running fourth heading into the final lap, Thompson saw race leader Zach Sise spin out after getting tangled up with a lapped car. Right behind him, Sise’s brother Trevor, running in second place, spun out after contact from Rusty Ballenger.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Huge turnout for World Footbrake Challenge at Bristol Dragway

BRISTOL, Tenn. — In terms of turnout, the BTE World Footbrake Challenge XVI exceeded expectations over the weekend at Bristol Dragway. There were 434 entries Friday when Edmond Ellison beat Corey Griffith in a $15,000-to-win main event. The number reached 450 on Saturday when Chris Fitton won his final-round matchup against Lucas Walker.
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

VIDEO: Pepsi Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the night sky was lit up with fireworks in Johnson City. The Pepsi Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks returned Sunday, July 3 with music, food and – of course – an incredible fireworks show. Pyro Shows, the technicians behind the fireworks show, put […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Education
Johnson City, TN
Entertainment
Johnson City, TN
Education
City
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

ETSU baseball already eager to return in 2023

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As a handful of Buccaneer baseball players continue cutting their teeth in the Appy League this summer, they have their eyes set on another successful spring at Thomas Stadium. This past season, the Bucs took a few games to find their footing. But, once they did, they caught fire. ETSU […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Bristol casino donates former mall furniture

BRISTOL, Va. — The furniture once utilized at the former Bristol, Virginia mall will soon find new life. Hard Rock International has donated various items from the former mall building that is set to transform into the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol site, officials said in a Friday press release. Items such as flower pots, former kiosks and more have been donated to the Habitat for Humanity’s Re-Store in Kingsport.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

King hoping Appy League experience carries into senior season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Appalachian League is nearing the midway point of its second season in its current format. For some fans, the college wood-bat league structures is still new to them. But, for ETSU shortstop Ashton King, the Doughboys are all he’s known the last two summers. The Knoxville native has grown […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miranda Lambert
WJHL

Acres of Fun: Appalachian Fair lineup finalized

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Appalachian Fair Officials announced the finalized lineup for the annual fair at the Appalachian Fairgrounds. The lineup and performance dates are: Carly Pearce – Monday, August 22 Russell Dickerson – Tuesday, August 23 Walker Hayes – Wednesday, August 24 We Are Messengers – Thursday, August 25 Shenandoah – Friday, August 26 […]
GRAY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City Salvation Army to host July 4th cookout

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The new leaders of the Salvation Army in Johnson City want to make sure no one misses out on the Fourth of July celebrations this year. Captains Crystal and Benny Carringer are hosting a Fourth of July cookout at the Salvation Army this Monday for all the veterans staying at […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

96th Annual Appy Fair Ready To Roll

Excitement is building in Gray for next month’s 96 annual Appalachian Fair. August 22-27 are the dates for one of the longest running, and the second largest fairs in Tennessee. The lineup for this years fair, with a theme of acres of fun will feature Carly Pierce, Russell Dickerson, Walker Hayes, We are Messengers, Shenandoah, and Dailey and Vincent. Tickets for all the events go on sale July 14 at noon, online at WWW. Appalachianfair.com and at the fair grounds.
GRAY, TN
WJHL

Axmen down Doughboys, split series in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport took an early lead on Friday night thanks to a Corbin Shaw grand slam and never looked back, defeating Johnson City, 10-1. Cole Tremain provided the lone RBI for the Doughboys in the loss, his 14th of the season. Matt Cornelius earned the win on the mound for the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#College#Scribd
WJHL

River Riders navigate late Axmen run for road win

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton seemed well on its way to a victory after just the first inning from Hunter Wright Stadium, as Avery Owusu-Asiedu and Alex McCoy each hit homers to build a 5-1 lead. However, a furious eighth-inning comeback from Kingsport put them in front, 8-7, off the bat of Jake Perry. But, […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Moment with a Manager: Freda Starnes

Education: Associate Degree from Mountain Empire Community College, Bachelor of Business Administration from King College, Master of Business Administration from King University and a Graduate Certificate in Local Government Management from Virginia Tech. Title: County Administrator. Company: Scott County, Virginia. What do you do? Direct and supervise the day-to-day operations...
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Bucs trio making impact for Johnson City Doughboys

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ashton King, Trevor Hanselman and Jackson McDavid all played crucial roles for ETSU baseball this spring, helping the program notch 30 wins. When the time came for summer ball, they didn’t have to travel too far. All three have spent time with the Appalachian League’s Johnson City Doughboys over the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WJHL

Flyboys sweep home-and-home series with Doughboys

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pair of early home runs, coupled with some late insurance ensured Greeneville’s 12-7 victory over Johnson City at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Sunday night. The Flyboys let loose three home runs in total in the victory, including Beau Ankeney’s fourth of the season. Science Hill product Caleb Marmo […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City Doughboys hang on for win over Kingsport Axmen

Johnson City, TN — Here’s a look at Ethan Payne as The Johnson City Doughboys look to keep their home-field win streak alive against the Kingsport Axemen tonight at TVA Credit Union. Going up six in the first, Johnson City hit the gas early and cushion their lead from a sharp ground ball hit by […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: RAM, new team bring dental care to region's needy

Two things to remember if you need dental treatment but can’t afford it: You’re not alone, and help is available. But it won’t come knocking. You’ve got to go get it. One place to turn is Remote Area Medical (RAM). RAM provides free medical services to rural Americans via traveling clinics that operate throughout the country. Since it was founded in 1985, RAM has treated more than 888,000 individuals delivering more than $181.5 million worth of free health care services. As well, it provides free veterinary services.
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Sweet Victory: Contestants race to see who can eat the most Moon Pies

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — It's a yearly event that's truly a sweet treat - Jonesborough Days hosted a Moon Pie eating contest on Saturday. The festivities took place outside the Washington County, Tennessee Courthouse. There were competitions for kids, teens and adults. Their mission was to see who could...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

WJHL

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy