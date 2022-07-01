Westbrook road closed after car hits pole

WESTBROOK, Maine — Police in Westbrook are asking the public to lock their cars and remove the keys after three cars were stolen and multiple others burglarized over the last 72 hours. According to a Facebook post by the Westbrook Police Department, the items taken from the unlocked cars...
STANDISH, Maine — Crews are on the scene of an apartment fire in Standish Monday morning. The address is 1159 Pequawket Trail, or Route 113. The road is shut down in that area at this time. It's not clear how long the road would be closed. Officials have updated...
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police in Portland have been responding to numerous overdoses involving what is suspected to be contaminated heroin Sunday afternoon. Police say the contaminant is believed to be a veterinary animal tranquilizer, which can cause necrotic wounds if injected in addition to serious injury and death. The five...
What started out as a report of suspicious activity on Glenridge Drive in Augusta now has authorities searching for the location of a woman and 4 children from the area. Police are looking for any information that would help them verify the safety of the family. Missing are 28-year-old Augusta...
SANFORD, Maine — Sanford police are searching for a family of three who has not been seen since Wednesday. Officials say 28-year-old Jill Sidebotham, 2-year-old Lydia Hansen and 38-year old Nicholas Hansen may have been camping in the Phillips area and were due back on Thursday. Family and friends have not yet heard from them.
NAPLES, Maine — Fire crews are battling a 25-plus acre woods fire in Naples Sunday afternoon, according to a Naples Fire & Rescue Facebook post. The fire, located on Jugtown Road, is not causing any threats to area homes or the public, according to a dispatcher with the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center. There are no roads closed.
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The suspect involved in several car jackings in Portland has been arrested. Police say Richard McDowell, a transient of Portland, was arrested by Kennebunk Police after he left the stolen Honda Civic he was driving. Police say the car was stolen near the area of 1455 Congress...
A GoFundMe page and a fundraiser have been created to help the Milton family that lost their home in a fire started by a grill early Wednesday morning. Flames broke out at the house on Northeast Pond Road which is home to the Corso family and around 3:15 a.m., according to Assistant Fire Chief Tyler Taatjes. The fire was brought under control three hours later thanks to the efforts of fire crews from over a dozen towns but the house suffered severe damage. A firefighter was treated and released for exhaustion.
AUBURN, Maine — The Auburn Police Department reported Tuesday evening that Route 4 has reopened for travel after an incident occurred earlier in the afternoon, according to a Facebook post. Auburn Police reported a serious crash at approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on Route 4 in Auburn, which shut down...
ALFRED, Maine — A Biddeford woman was found dead in her jail cell at the York County Jail in Alfred Sunday. Nicole Turner, 34, was found deceased at 6:30 a.m., York County Sheriff William King said in an email Sunday afternoon. Turner's death is being investigated by the Maine...
Three people are under arrest following a police chase through two states in an alleged stolen car late Friday afternoon. According to Massachusetts State Police, the car chase began in New Hampshire shortly before 4p.m., and crossed into Massachusetts. The chase ended on Route 495 in Hopkinton, Mass. when troopers deployed stop sticks on the road.
According to a press release from the Augusta Police Department, police are looking for the public's help in locating several members of the Al Hilfi family. The press release explains that, on Friday, July 1st, police responded Glenridge Drive for a report of suspicious activity. However, police now believe they are dealing with a series of missing persons. The missing include a young woman and four children.
PORTLAND (WGME) - Construction delays on Free Street are hurting local businesses. “They were telling everyone it would end in June," said Minta Karlsson, Co-Owner of Needfire. Now it’s July, and a major holiday weekend. The businesses on Free Street are still struggling with very little foot and vehicle...
A charcoal grill is the likely cause of a fire that destroyed a Milton home and killed several cats early Wednesday morning. Assistant Fire Chief Tyler Taatjes said Milton firefighters arrived around 3:15 a.m. to a fire engulfing the large two story home and garage on Northeast Pond Road. Additonal alarms were sounded to bring additional water tankers to the scene to help with water supply issues.
A New York man has been arrested in Maryland in connection with the deaths of a young man and a young woman in Auburn in June. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, 34 year old David Barnett, who goes by "Slim", was arrested in Rockland, Maryland. The arrest stems from the June 19th killing of 21-year-old Kelzie Caron, of Maine, and 21-year-old Pierre Langlois of Connecticut.
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department is urging caution regarding the display and use of BB, pellet, airsoft and other non-lethal handguns and rifles that are designed to look like realistic weapons. Last week, police say an officer confiscated a Glock BB gun with a laser sight from a...
