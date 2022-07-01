Westbrook road closed after car hits pole

A GoFundMe page and a fundraiser have been created to help the Milton family that lost their home in a fire started by a grill early Wednesday morning. Flames broke out at the house on Northeast Pond Road which is home to the Corso family and around 3:15 a.m., according to Assistant Fire Chief Tyler Taatjes. The fire was brought under control three hours later thanks to the efforts of fire crews from over a dozen towns but the house suffered severe damage. A firefighter was treated and released for exhaustion.

MILTON, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO