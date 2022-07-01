ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbrook, ME

Westbrook road closed after car hits pole

By WGME
WPFO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTBROOK (WGME) -- A part of New Gorham Road in Westbrook is closed after...

fox23maine.com

NEWS CENTER Maine

Crews on scene of apartment fire in Standish

STANDISH, Maine — Crews are on the scene of an apartment fire in Standish Monday morning. The address is 1159 Pequawket Trail, or Route 113. The road is shut down in that area at this time. It's not clear how long the road would be closed. Officials have updated...
STANDISH, ME
WPFO

Portland Police respond to multiple overdoses involving contaminated heroin

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police in Portland have been responding to numerous overdoses involving what is suspected to be contaminated heroin Sunday afternoon. Police say the contaminant is believed to be a veterinary animal tranquilizer, which can cause necrotic wounds if injected in addition to serious injury and death. The five...
PORTLAND, ME
Westbrook, ME
Gorham, ME
Maine Crime & Safety
Westbrook, ME
Crime & Safety
WMTW

Sanford police searching for missing family of three

SANFORD, Maine — Sanford police are searching for a family of three who has not been seen since Wednesday. Officials say 28-year-old Jill Sidebotham, 2-year-old Lydia Hansen and 38-year old Nicholas Hansen may have been camping in the Phillips area and were due back on Thursday. Family and friends have not yet heard from them.
WPFO

Sanford family missing since June 29, last seen in Rumford

SANFORD (WGME) -- Police in Sanford are asking the public's help in locating a family that was last seen in the Rumford area on Wednesday, June 29. Police say they could possibly be in the Phillips area camping. They were due back on Thursday but friends and family have not heard from them.
SANFORD, ME
WPFO

Portland carjacking suspect arrested in Kennebunk

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The suspect involved in several car jackings in Portland has been arrested. Police say Richard McDowell, a transient of Portland, was arrested by Kennebunk Police after he left the stolen Honda Civic he was driving. Police say the car was stolen near the area of 1455 Congress...
PORTLAND, ME
#Westbrook Police
Seacoast Current

How To Help a Milton, NH Family That Lost Everything in a Fire

A GoFundMe page and a fundraiser have been created to help the Milton family that lost their home in a fire started by a grill early Wednesday morning. Flames broke out at the house on Northeast Pond Road which is home to the Corso family and around 3:15 a.m., according to Assistant Fire Chief Tyler Taatjes. The fire was brought under control three hours later thanks to the efforts of fire crews from over a dozen towns but the house suffered severe damage. A firefighter was treated and released for exhaustion.
MILTON, NH
WMTW

A dozen agencies have contained a 25-acre forest fire in Naples

CASCO, Maine — Officials with Naples Fire Department says they have contained a 25-acre forest fire in Jugtown Forest, with the help of roughly a dozen other mutual aid agencies. The privately-owned working forest is north of Sebago Lake, between Naples and Casco, Maine. Crews have been on the...
NAPLES, ME
NECN

Three Arrested Following Police Chase From NH to Mass.

Three people are under arrest following a police chase through two states in an alleged stolen car late Friday afternoon. According to Massachusetts State Police, the car chase began in New Hampshire shortly before 4p.m., and crossed into Massachusetts. The chase ended on Route 495 in Hopkinton, Mass. when troopers deployed stop sticks on the road.
Kool AM

Augusta, Maine Police Searching For Possible Missing Family

According to a press release from the Augusta Police Department, police are looking for the public's help in locating several members of the Al Hilfi family. The press release explains that, on Friday, July 1st, police responded Glenridge Drive for a report of suspicious activity. However, police now believe they are dealing with a series of missing persons. The missing include a young woman and four children.
AUGUSTA, ME
WPFO

Free Street construction delays hurt local business on holiday weekend

PORTLAND (WGME) - Construction delays on Free Street are hurting local businesses. “They were telling everyone it would end in June," said Minta Karlsson, Co-Owner of Needfire. Now it’s July, and a major holiday weekend. The businesses on Free Street are still struggling with very little foot and vehicle...
PORTLAND, ME
Seacoast Current

Grill Blamed for Milton, NH, Fire That Destroyed House

A charcoal grill is the likely cause of a fire that destroyed a Milton home and killed several cats early Wednesday morning. Assistant Fire Chief Tyler Taatjes said Milton firefighters arrived around 3:15 a.m. to a fire engulfing the large two story home and garage on Northeast Pond Road. Additonal alarms were sounded to bring additional water tankers to the scene to help with water supply issues.
MILTON, NH
mocoshow.com

Man Arrested in Rockville on a Warrant for Homicide in Maine

A Connecticut man was arrested in Rockville on July 1 on a warrant for a June 6 double-murder that occurred in Maine. David Barnett, 34, of Bristol, CT is alleged to have killed Kelzie Caron (21) and Pierre Langlois (21) at a residence in Auburn, ME. Barnett is currently being held in Montgomery County pending extradition, according to FOX5.
Kool AM

Arrest Made In Connection With Auburn, Maine Double Homicide

A New York man has been arrested in Maryland in connection with the deaths of a young man and a young woman in Auburn in June. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, 34 year old David Barnett, who goes by "Slim", was arrested in Rockland, Maryland. The arrest stems from the June 19th killing of 21-year-old Kelzie Caron, of Maine, and 21-year-old Pierre Langlois of Connecticut.
NEWS CENTER Maine

WARNING: Portland police warn the public about contaminated heroin

Portland police warned the public Sunday about heroin contaminated with a suspected veterinary animal tranquilizer. The contaminated heroin does not respond to Narcan and can cause injury or even death, according to an email by Portland Police Department Community Relations Liaison David Singer. "Portland police and Portland Public Health and...

