Whether it’s a burning sensation, a scratchy feeling or a trickle of tears, eye irritants have a way of making themselves known. “It doesn’t take long for a reaction to occur due to something being on the eye,” said Dr. Nathan Hamburger, an ophthalmologist in Steamboat Springs and a member of the medical staff at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center. “Reactions could come in the form of redness or ocular irritation, pain, tearing or the sensation of a foreign body being on the eye.”

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO