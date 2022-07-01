Wegmans fined for data breach

ROCHESTER, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Wegmans is paying a large fine for a cloud storage data breach that affected millions of customers last year.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James secured a 400 thousand dollar penalty from the grocery store chain based in Rochester.

According to state documents, a security researcher informed Wegmans of a cloud storage container that was left unsecured in April last year.

The container consisted of mailing addresses, passwords, and names belonging to more than 3 million customers nationwide.

Wegmans officials at the time said databases used to store internal information were inadvertently left open to potential outside access.

