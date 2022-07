PEORIA, Ill. – A Mechanicsburg man who robbed several businesses, ending with one in Elmwood, will go to federal prison for the better part of 12 years for his crimes. The U.S. Attorney’s office says a federal judge this week sentenced John Beck, 55, to 120 months in prison on each of four counts of Interference with Commerce by Robbery, with each sentence being served concurrently.

