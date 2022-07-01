ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

It’s back, Florida: ‘One of the most damaging snails in the world.’ What we know

By Madeleine Marr
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XMG8K_0gST927H00

As we head into the long holiday weekend, there’s one more thing for Floridians to worry about:

The giant African land snail.

Last year, the invasive mollusk had been been eradicated (meaning one hadn’t been seen in three years), but apparently it’s back in action.

Why you should be concerned: These ravenous creatures eat 500 types of plants, as well as the paint and stucco off your house. They also can grow up to eight inches long.

The reappearance of this species forced state officials to enact a quarantine order for Pasco County, after a community gardener in Port Richey stumbled upon one on June 23.

Additional sightings were subsequently reported in the area.

“The giant African land snail is one of the most damaging snails in the world ,” warned the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. “These snails could be devastating to Florida agriculture and natural areas as they cause extensive damage to tropical and subtropical environments.”

They also pose a serious health risk to humans and pets because they carry the parasite rat lung worm, known to cause meningitis.

Report sightings to the FDACS at 888-397-1575 or email a photo to DPIHelpline@FDACS.gov

READ MORE: A woman found a lizard in her pants in Florida. See the video

Comments / 38

Rachel DavyThomas
2d ago

😆 I can't resist, salt 🧂anyone? I apologize, honestly 🤔I'm wondering if salt would help eradicate this problem 🥺

Reply(4)
13
Janice
2d ago

They searched my yard today.. said could take up to two years.. they even put snail bait around.. big BIG Snails

Reply(2)
5
charles Gray
2d ago

Just need lots of butter and garlic, always look at the bright side. 👍👍

Reply(6)
12
Related
News4Jax.com

An invasive, giant African snail is back in Florida. A portion of one county is now quarantining

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An invasive giant African snail that has already had to be eradicated twice in the last 50 years in Florida is back and one county is on high alert. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) confirmed there were giant African land snails found in the New Port Richey area of Pasco County on June 23, according to FDACS’ website.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Enormous Rat-Sized Snails Force Entire Florida Town Into Quarantine

Florida residents must watch out for rat-sized, eight-inch-long snails that have invaded the New Port Richey area of Pasco County. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) has placed a quarantine on the area since the snails carry rat lungworm, a parasite known to cause meningitis in humans and animals. This quarantine does not keep residents from moving outside of the affected zone. But they can not move plants, soil, yard waste, debris, compost, and building materials.
FLORIDA STATE
Complex

Quarantine Announced After Large Meningitis-Causing Snail Species Spotted in Florida

A Florida county has been forced into quarantine after officials confirmed the presence of a dangerous snail species. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced the finding last week, when a master gardener reported seeing a Giant African Land Snail in the New Port Richey area of Pasco County. According to the department, the snails are known to carry “rat lungworm,” a form of parasite that can cause Meningitis in humans and livestock.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
City
Port Richey, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Port Richey, FL
Lifestyle
fox13news.com

CDC links Sarasota ice cream maker to deadly listeria outbreak

SARASOTA, Fla. - Amid the investigation into a multi-state listeria outbreak, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are warning retailers who sell ice cream from Big Olaf Creamery in Sarasota not to serve the products to customers until further notice. Health officials with the CDC and the...
SARASOTA, FL
wogx.com

Florida launches 'Purple Alert': What is it?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida has Amber Alerts, Blue Alerts, and Silver Alerts. Starting this month, Purple Alerts too. These alerts go out when an adult suffering from mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disabilities is missing, but does not meet criteria for a Silver Alert. One Central Florida family faced tragedy head on and fought for years to make this day a reality.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snails#Florida House#Land Snail#Floridians#African#Fdacs
WSOC Charlotte

Fourth of July 2022: Florida man loses hand in fireworks accident

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. — A Florida man lost his hand in a fireworks accident early Saturday, authorities said. According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at about 1 a.m. EDT to a residence in Lauderdale Lakes, the Sun-Sentinel reported. In a statement, the sheriff’s office said the man was holding fireworks when one of them exploded in his hand.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Miami Herald

Her son would have been born with half a heart. Now, a Florida abortion might not be legal

Danielle and Jason Tallafuss ended their first pregnancy in July 2020, not because the Orlando-area couple didn’t want a child or because her pregnancy was unplanned. Rather, doctors had discovered a heart defect in the fetus during an ultrasound performed nearly 21 weeks into the pregnancy, a condition that often ends in death within the first two weeks of a newborn’s life.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Invasive giant African land snail found in Florida can carry meningitis, officials warn

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Officials in Florida’s Pasco County have enacted a quarantine after finding a snail described as one of the world’s most damaging. Florida’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said that a Pasco County master gardener reported seeing a giant African land snail in the New Port Richey area on June 23. As a result, FDACS’s Division of Plant Industry has put a quarantine in place and is surveying the area. FDACS crews are also treating properties with a snail bait insecticide that is labeled by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for residential use.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
horseandrider.com

Strangles Continues to Spread in Florida

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has reported new strangles cases in two Florida counties. A 12-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Levy County used for pleasure riding presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) on June 23. He was confirmed positive on June 28, and his vaccination status is unknown.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

New Florida ‘Purple Alert’ now in effect. Here’s who it is for

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new Florida alert is now in effect Friday and aims to find missing people who may be suffering from mental or cognitive disabilities. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the new Purple Alert will be sent out for those who do not meet the criteria for the state’s Silver Alert. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed it into law on July 1, 2021, exactly one year ago.
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
10K+
Followers
926
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy