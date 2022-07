Summer heat got you down? Consider cooling off with A/C and art. Starting Friday, July 1 and continuing through Sept. 4, entry to the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art will be free to all for the 13th year in a row. This summer the museum’s curator Kate Kunau has put together a “fun, vibrant collection of exhibitions,” sure to spark joy in even the most heat-exhausted among us. Here’s a peek at what free summer at the CRMA has in store:

